Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast United LIVE - Ashutosh Mehta heads in the opening goal

49 - Back-to-back chances!
2021-01-17T12:38:36Z
Two chances in two minutes for the Highlanders. Rehenesh comes off his line to collect a long ball for Brown and prevents a shot. But NorthEast attack again, this time with a low cross into the box from the left flank for half-time substitute and debutant Deshorn Brown who fails to meet the ball in the centre of the box.
SECOND-HALF
2021-01-17T12:34:20Z
Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast UnitedTHREE half-time changes made by Owen Coyle. Isaac, Mobashir and William have replaced Aniket, Amarjit and Jackichand Singh.
HALF-TIME
2021-01-17T12:21:11Z
Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast UnitedNorthEast United in control of the game and take a one-goal lead into the break. Jamshedpur have not made an impact after conceding the first goal and need a response from the players after the break.
43 - Jamshpedpur look lost
2021-01-17T12:14:24Z
Jamshedpur are looking lost on the pitch after conceding the first goal of the game. They are unable to match NorthEast's intensity and the Highlanders are winning the ball in dangerous areas.
36 - MEHTA HEADS IN THE OPENER!
2021-01-17T12:07:15Z
Jamshedpur 0-1 NorthEast UnitedGallego delivers a corner from the left to the near post where Ashutosh Mehta rises highest to head an excellent effort into the net!
2021-01-17T12:03:15Z
32 - Machado!Suhair pings a ball into the box from the right and Machado pulls off a spectacular scissor kick. The excellent Rehenesh dives to his right to tip the ball away!
30 - Valskis, the closest!
2021-01-17T12:01:18Z
25 - Even contest
2021-01-17T11:56:06Z
Nearly the same share of the ball for both sides so far in the first half and a shot on target each. NorthEast just about edging the contest but patience is the name of the game.
21 - Strong hands from Rehenesh
2021-01-17T11:51:52Z
Sylla chests a corner-kick towards goal but Rehenesh dives to his left to push the ball away from the danger zone. Dylan Fox was ready to tap the ball in!
19 - Amarjit with a rugby tack;e
2021-01-17T11:49:31Z
Amarjit picks up the first booking of the game and it well deserved as he takes out Lalengmawia with a late tackle.
17 - Not end-to-end
2021-01-17T11:47:25Z
The teams are bing cautious in terms making aggressive runs in behind the defence. Both sides seem ready to wait patiently for a clear opening
9 - Stunning save!
2021-01-17T11:39:11Z
Subhasish Roy makes a stunning reflex save to deny Valskis from close-range. The striker waltzed into the box with the help of good footwork but the keeper failed to beat the keeper.
7 - What a chance for NorthEast!
2021-01-17T11:38:03Z
Sylla collects a pass on the left flank, twists and turns before release Gallego into the box down the same flak. He gets to the byline and fires a cross into the box but there are no teammates in the centre to guide it into the net.
3 - Messy start
2021-01-17T11:34:31Z
VP Suhair gets the ball on the right flank and looks confused for a bit about which direction to go in. He cuts the ball back and tries to deliver a cross into the box but full-back Ricky blocks it.
KICK-OFF!
2021-01-17T11:32:18Z
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast UnitedCan NorthEast United end their winless run under interim coach Khalid Jamil?
Where are the Indian scorers?
2021-01-17T11:24:57Z
Both Jamshedpur and NorthEast United have had one Indian goalscorer each this season. Aniket Jadhav scored a wonderful goal for the former and Rochharzela got on the scoresheet for the Highlanders. Others, it is time to step up.
Valskis leads Jamshedpur
2021-01-17T11:20:08Z
Nerijus Valskis has scored 8 out of the 12 goals his team has scored this season. While it's great that their striker is scoring goals, the Men of Steel need more goalscorers. Centre-back Stephen Eze has also been amongst the goals but where are the others?
Team News
2021-01-17T11:12:22Z
Jamshedpur vs NorthEast United
Big game for NorthEast United
2021-01-17T11:08:42Z
NorthEast United sacked their head coach Gerard Nus following a seven-game winless run that included four draws and three defeats. They were off to a promising start this season but have lost their way at the halfway stage.