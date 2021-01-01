Live Blog

Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC: 'Super-subs' Boris Singh and David Grande shine for the Men of steel

A goal each from Boris Singh and David Grande in the second half helped Jamshedpur get the better of Mumbai City...

Boris Singh, Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
ISL

FULL TIME!

2021-02-20T15:59:49Z

Jamshedpur did ATK Mohun Bagan a favour by beating Mumbai City 2-0 on Saturday in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.

Boris and David Grande who came on as substitutes in the second half scored the goals to clinch three points for the Men of Steel kept their hopes alive of play-offs qualification. Mumbai City, on the other hand, are now five points behind the Mariners after 18 matches.

91' GOAL! Jamshedpur 2-0 Mumbai City

2021-02-20T15:49:57Z

Grande doubles the lead

Monroy exchanges a quick one-two with Isaac on the edge of the box and forwards a through ball for Grande who finds the back of the net. Game, set and match Jamshedpur.
David Grande, Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
ISL

89' Amrinder stops Farukh's

2021-02-20T15:47:40Z

Farukh Choudhary beats Mumbai City's high-line defence as he receives a long goal kick from Rehenesh but his final attempt is stopped by Amrinder.

84' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-02-20T15:42:55Z

David Grande IN Nerijus Valskis OUT.

83' Fall's header goes wide!

2021-02-20T15:41:51Z

Goddard floats in a cross and Fall attempts a free header inside the box but fails to keep it on target.

80' Mumbai City - Substitution

2021-02-20T15:38:28Z

Barthlomew Ogbeche, Mehtab Singh and Vignesh D IN Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai and Rowllin Borges.

72' GOAL! Jamshedpur 1-0 Mumbai City

2021-02-20T15:30:47Z

Boris Singh breaks the deadlock

Aitor Monroy sends a low corner and Farukh Choudhary nicks the ball towards the goal. Amrinder Singh stops the ball at first but Boris Singh slots the rebound ball home.
Boris Singh, Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
ISL

68' Jamshedpur - Substitution

2021-02-20T15:26:44Z

Boris Singh IN Len Doungel OUT.

65' Mumbai not able hold on to possession

2021-02-20T15:26:09Z

The Islanders are showing the intent but are not able hold on to ball possession for too long.

60' Le Fondre flagged offside!

2021-02-20T15:18:46Z

Mandar sends a cross from the left flank and Le Fondre receives the ball inside the box but  the linesman raises the flag signalling offside.

Mumbai showing intent in the second half

2021-02-20T15:15:59Z

Mumbai City look desperate for a goal from the very beginning of the second half.

SECOND HALF!

2021-02-20T15:03:18Z

The second half gets underway!

It's all square after the first 45 minutes. Both teams had their fair share of chances but none could break the deadlock. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

38' Valskis misses on the other end

2021-02-20T14:39:55Z

Isaac sends in an inch-perfect cross from the left side inside the box Valskis attempts a header from a close-range but it goes above the crossbar.
Amrinder Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City
ISL

38' Fall's header hits the side net

2021-02-20T14:38:58Z

Ahmed Jahouh sends a long free-kick from the centre line inside the Jamshedpur box and Mourtada connects with a header but it hits the side net.

Cooling break!

2021-02-20T14:31:11Z

End to end action in the first 30 minutes of the match.

25' Valskis fails to connect a header!

2021-02-20T14:26:05Z

Isaac floats in a cross from the right edge of the box but Valskis misses from a very close range.

22' Farukh's volley sails over crossbar

2021-02-20T14:23:30Z

Len Doungel goes past Mandar on the right flank and sends in a cross and Farukh attempts a half volley but it goes above the crossbar.

21' Rowllin fails to meet Jahouh's cross

2021-02-20T14:21:54Z

Ahmed Jahouh sends in a cross inside the box from the middle and Rowllin Borges jumps high but fails to meet the cross with his head as the ball goes out play.

18' Len Doungel shoots wide!

2021-02-20T14:19:35Z

Monroy floats in a free-kick inside the box and Fall instead of letting it go out of play, heads the ball back inside the box and Len takes a first-time shot but it goes wide.

8' Both teams showing intent right from the off

2021-02-20T14:10:13Z

Both Mumbai City and Jamshedpur look hungry for goals as they are going all guns blazing right from the off. Who will score first?

2' Monroy's free-kick fails to find a teammate

2021-02-20T14:03:33Z

Aitor Monroy whips in a free-kick from the left flank but neither Hartley nor Valskis can get a touch of the ball with their heads as it goes out of play.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-20T13:59:16Z

We are underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Lobera makes two changes

2021-02-20T13:20:45Z

Mandar Rao Dessai and Jackichand Singh make their way into the Mumbai City lineup replacing Vignesh D and Bipin Singh.

Two changes in the JFC XI

2021-02-20T13:19:47Z

Nerijus Valskis and Isaac Vanmalsawma replace David Grande and William Lalnunfela in the Jamshedpur starting lineup.

Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City

2021-02-20T13:18:03Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's Indian Super League (ISL) clash between Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.