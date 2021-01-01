Jamshedpur FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC: 'Super-subs' Boris Singh and David Grande shine for the Men of steel

FULL TIME!
Jamshedpur did ATK Mohun Bagan a favour by beating Mumbai City 2-0 on Saturday in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) encounter.
Boris and David Grande who came on as substitutes in the second half scored the goals to clinch three points for the Men of Steel kept their hopes alive of play-offs qualification. Mumbai City, on the other hand, are now five points behind the Mariners after 18 matches.
91' GOAL! Jamshedpur 2-0 Mumbai City
Grande doubles the leadMonroy exchanges a quick one-two with Isaac on the edge of the box and forwards a through ball for Grande who finds the back of the net. Game, set and match Jamshedpur.
89' Amrinder stops Farukh's
84' Jamshedpur - Substitution
83' Fall's header goes wide!
80' Mumbai City - Substitution
72' GOAL! Jamshedpur 1-0 Mumbai City
Boris Singh breaks the deadlockAitor Monroy sends a low corner and Farukh Choudhary nicks the ball towards the goal. Amrinder Singh stops the ball at first but Boris Singh slots the rebound ball home.
68' Jamshedpur - Substitution
65' Mumbai not able hold on to possession
60' Le Fondre flagged offside!
Mumbai showing intent in the second half
SECOND HALF!
38' Valskis misses on the other end
38' Fall's header hits the side net
Cooling break!
25' Valskis fails to connect a header!
22' Farukh's volley sails over crossbar
21' Rowllin fails to meet Jahouh's cross
18' Len Doungel shoots wide!
8' Both teams showing intent right from the off
2' Monroy's free-kick fails to find a teammate
KICK-OFF!
Le Fondre in top form!
103.7 - For any player with a minimum of five goals this season, @MumbaiCityFC’s @A1F1E9 has the best minutes per goal ratio in the current campaign of the #ISL (103.7). The English forward has scored 11 goals from 1141 minutes. Menace. #JFCMCFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/sllOmbjyWi— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) February 20, 2021
Lobera makes two changes
Two changes in the JFC XI
Team news!
Valskis returns in JFC lineup
Jamshedpur vs Mumbai City - Team news!#ISL #JFCMCFC pic.twitter.com/ayLQone95j— Goal India (@Goal_India) February 20, 2021