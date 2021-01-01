77.9% - @MumbaiCityFC's Ahmed Jahouh has a tackle success rate of 77.9%, the best for any player who has attempted a minimum of 40 tackles this #ISL season. 53 of his 68 tackles were successful. He has also conceded the most fouls (62). Combative. #HeroISLFinal #MCFCATKMB pic.twitter.com/IFWHNfrs0T