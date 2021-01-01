Live Blog

Chennaiyin 0-0 Hyderabad LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Both teams will want to get back to winning ways in the New Year...

Updated
HALF-TIME: Chennaiyin 0-0 Hyderabad

2021-01-04T14:47:31Z

It's all square after the first 45 minutes of play. Stay tuned for more action in the second half.

Added time: 2 minutes

2021-01-04T14:47:08Z

Two minutes added. Will we see a goal in this half?

Nothing going right for Hyderabad!

2021-01-04T14:45:34Z

Ashis Rai sends a low cross from the right flank which Kaith unconvincingly pushes away from him. Chianese picks up the rebound ball and takes a shot which Kaith saves brilliantly. Ashis Rai then gets the second ball at the edge of the box and takes a shot which hits the crossbar and comesback.

39' Memo's header goes to Vishal Kaith

2021-01-04T14:41:21Z

Anirudh Thapa delivers a quality free-kick inside the box from the left flank and Memo heads it towards the goal from the crowd inside the box but it fails to test Kaith.

Cooling break!

2021-01-04T14:33:00Z

A much-needed break after an intense 30 minutes of football. Who will score first?

31' Chhangte's shot saved by Kattimani

2021-01-04T14:32:22Z

Chhangte makes a run down the left flank, beats Onaindia inside the box and takes a shot but credit to Kattimani who stops the ball from going in.

Chennaiyin have possession but without purpose.

2021-01-04T14:31:06Z

Chennaiyin have been the more attacking side in the match so far and have more possession of the ball but do not look lethal in the final third.

23' Chianese misses a sitter!

2021-01-04T14:24:19Z

What have you done Joel Chianese! Mohammed Yasir takes a shot from the left flank and Vishal Kaith fumbles in front of the goal and the ball falls to Chianese's foot who takes a shot but a Chennaiyin defender blocks the shot at the last moment.
20' Jakub's header goes above the crossbar!

2021-01-04T14:22:06Z

Anirudh Thapa sends in a curling cross from the right edge of the box and Jakub attempts a header but it goes above the crossbar. Thapa has put too much power in the cross thus the forward fails to control his header.

14' Sabia's attempts goes wide!

2021-01-04T14:14:34Z

The Brazilian defender attempts a volley from the edge of the box but it goes wide!

11' Chance for Onaindia!

2021-01-04T14:12:55Z

Halicharan curls in a free-kick from the left flank and finds Onaindia unmarked in front of the goal but the defender fails to get a touch of the ball with his head. A clear chance wasted!

End to end football with full of pace!

2021-01-04T14:10:49Z

Both teams are operating with great pace as we see an end to end action on both ends.

1' Chance for Chianese to score!

2021-01-04T14:03:03Z

Onaindia sends a long ball for Aridane who immediately flicks it towards Chianese who enters the box from the right side and tries to score past Kaith but the Chennaiyin custodian stops the shot before Jerry clears the ball.

KICK-OFF!

2021-01-04T13:59:44Z

Hyderabad get us underway at the GMC Stadium, Bambolim.

Yasir comes in place of Hitesh

2021-01-04T13:17:11Z

Manuel Marquez Roca too makes just one change in Hyderabad lineup which lost their last game to FC Goa. Mohammed  Yasir returns to the lineup replacing Hitesh Sharma.

Deepak replaces injured Crivellaro

2021-01-04T13:14:20Z

Rafael Crivellaro who had picked up an injury in the last match against ATK Mohun Bagan after being hacked down by Pronay Halder is missing this tie. Deepak Tangri replaces his skipper in the starting lineup as Thapa will take up the number 10 role. One good news for Chennaiyin is forward Esmael Goncalves or Isma as he is known as is back in the matchday squad after a prolonged injury period.

2021-01-04T13:11:26Z

Hello and welcome to the LIVE Blog of today's Indian Super League clash between Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.