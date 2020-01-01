Hyderabad 0-1 East Bengal LIVE: Red and Golds in the lead

56' Second goal for Hyderabad!Wow. Aridane has scored again to put Hyderabad in front.
56' GOALL!! Aridane Santana equalises.Santana heads the ball into the net from Yasir's free-kick.
55' Free-kick to Hyderabad!
54' Scoring opportunity for Halicharan
53' Halicharan cross goes straight to Debjit
49' Yasir's free-kick straight to Debjit
47' Debjit saves Yasir's effort
Hyderabad substitution: Liston Colaco IN Nikhil Poojary OUT
Second half underway!
HALF-TIME: Hyderabad 0-1 East Bengal.
45+2' Vineeth comes close!
Added time: 2 minutesDebjit Majumder makes sure that scoreline remains the same. What a save!
45+1' Saved! Debjit saves Aridane's penalty
44' Penalty to Hyderabad!
40' No harm done from Pikington's free-kick
39' East Bengal wins a free-kick near the box
37' Hyderabad looking desperate for an equaliser
32' Game resumes!
30' Cooling break!
28" Hyderabad alomost equalises
26' GOALLL!!! Jacques Maghoma gives East Bengal the lead!
Jacques Maghoma scores East Bengal's first ever ISL goal
Anthony Pilkington finds Matti Steinmann with a quality pass inside the box from the left flank and the German midfielder squares the ball for Maghoma who scores past Subrata Paul.
23' First chance for East Bengal!
21' Aridane comes close to scoring!
18' Aridane attempts a header
15' Hyderabad dominating
13' Nervous moments in East Bengal box
12' No harm done from the corner
10' Free-kick to Hyderabad
8' Irshad gives away possession to Aridane
3' Goalless so far!
KICK-OFF!
1.75 goals per game!
East Bengal will surely hope to change the stats starting this game.
1.75 - #JoyEastBengal have conceded an average of 1.75 goals per game this season. Only #KeralaBlasters have shipped more goals per game (two) than East Bengal in the current campaign of the #ISL. Unlocked. #HFCSCEB #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/6Wf6pCf4Qy— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) December 15, 2020
Vineeth, Debjit return to East Bengal lineup
Two changes in Hyderabad lineup
East Bengal subs
Aaron Holloway features in the matchday squad for the first time this season.Mirshad K, Rana Gharami, Abhishek Ambekar, Tomba Singh, Wahengbam Angousana, Yumnam Gopi, Surchandra Singh, Rohen Singh, Aaron Holloway.
Hyderabad subs
East Bengal starting XI
CK Vineeth returns to the East Bengal lineup and will partner Jeje Lalpekhlua upfront.Debjit Majumder; Scott Neville, Sehnaj Singh, Mohammed Irshad; Mohammed Rafique, Matti Steinmann, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington (C), Jacques Maghoma; CK Vineeth, Jeje Lalpekhlua.
Hyderabad starting XI
Aridane Santana returns to the Hyderabad lineup.Subrata Paul; Ashis Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojary, Mohammed Yasir, Halicharan Narzary; Aridane Santana (C).