ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru: David Williams stunner ends Blues’ unbeaten run

ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC's unbeaten run comes to an end as they lose 0-1 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their seventh match of the Indian Super League (ISL) season on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium.

David Williams scored a scintillating goal in the 33rd minute of the match to secure important three points for the Kolkata club. The Australian received long ball on the left edge of the box and then cut in to the middle, going past Harmanjot Khabra and Pratik Choudhary before pulling the trigger. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had no chance of stopping the shot.

ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC remained in their respective second and third position on the league table after today's result. While the Mariners are tied on points with leaders Mumbai City (16), Bengaluru have 12 from seven outings.