Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

2021-01-19T13:19:25Z
Odisha FC XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Gaurav Bora, Jacob Tratt, Rakesh Pradhan, Cole Alexander (C), Vinit Rai, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Diego Mauricio, Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Manuel Onwu
2021-01-19T13:18:58Z
Hyderabad FC XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Odei Onaindia, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Lluis Sastre, Mohammed Yasir, Hitesh Sharma, Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana (C), Liston Colaco.
Welcome to the live coverage
2021-01-19T13:17:15Z
Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the ISL clash between Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC