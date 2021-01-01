Live Blog

Hyderabad FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE: Aridane hands the Nizams the lead

The Hyderabad skipper breaks the deadlock...

Hyderabad respond in style

2021-02-22T14:16:05Z

Minutes after going a man down, the Nizams have responded very strongly as they take the lead.

8' GOAL! Hyderabad FC 1-0 ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-22T14:08:21Z

Aridane breaks the deadlock

Wow Hyderabad take the lead! A horrible misunderstanding between Pritam Kotal and Tiri allows Aridane to win a ball inside the box and the Nizams skipper finds the back of the net with a calm finish.

6' Herandez's free-kick goes high

2021-02-22T14:06:16Z

Javier Hernandez takes the resulting free-kick but it flies above the crossbar.

4' Red Card!

2021-02-22T14:04:42Z

Chinglensana Singh sent off for bringing down David Williams near the penalty box. Williams was one-on-one with the goalkeeper when he is fouled from behind by the Hyderabad central defender. Big blow to the Nizams.

3' Onaindia fails to meet Sastre's free-kick

2021-02-22T14:03:35Z

Lluis Sastre curls in an in-swinging free-kick inside the box but Odei Onaindia just about misses to connect his head to the ball as it goes out of play.

KICK-OFF!

2021-02-22T14:00:26Z

Hyderabad get us underway at the Tilak Maidan.

Hyderabad's unbeaten streak

2021-02-22T13:27:44Z

Hyderabad too are amidst a terrific run of form. They haven't lost a single game in their last 10 matches and are on the back of a thumping 4-0 win over Kerala Blasters. But the Nizams need three points at any cost tonight or else their road to play-offs gets complicated.

ATK Mohun Bagan in red-hot form!

2021-02-22T13:24:46Z

The Mariners are on a five-match winning streak and have scored 13 goals in those five games. Another win tonight and they equal Bengaluru FC's record of six consecutive wins in an ISL season and also become the second Indian club after FC Goa to seal an AFC Champions League berth.

Habas makes one change

2021-02-22T13:17:30Z

Only one change in the ATK Mohun Bagan lineup from their Kolkata derby triumph. Javier Hernandez replaces Marcelinho.

Three changes in the Hyderabad lineup

2021-02-22T13:16:21Z

Manuel Marquez makes three changes in Hyderabad XI. Nikhil Poojary, Lluis Sastre and Liston Colaco replace Asish Rai, Fran Sandaza and Hitesh Sharma.

Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan

2021-02-22T12:49:16Z

Hello and welcome to the Live Blog of today's crucial Indian Super League (ISL) tie between Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Goa.