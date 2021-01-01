FC Goa 3-1 Odisha FC: Spaniards star in Gaurs' convincing win over the Kalinga Warriors

FULL TIME!
FC Goa 3-1 Odisha
FC Goa beat Odisha FC in a convincing manner in an Indian Super League (ISL) clash on Wednesday to reclaim their spot in the top-four.
Alberto Noguera (18') handed Goa the lead before Jorge Ortiz (26') doubled it but Diego Mauricio (30') pulled one back for the Kalinga Warriors. In the second half, Ivan Gonzalez (75') scored his team's third goal to seal important three points for the Gaurs.
Goa climb up to the fourth position after the win as they now have 27 points from 18 matches same as Hyderabad. NorthEast United move down to the fifth position but they have a game in hand.
90+1' Daniel's shot goes wide!
84' FC Goa - Substitution
81' Gonzalez's header hits the crossbar
80' Odisha - Substitution
75' GOAL! FC Goa 3-1 Odisha
Gonzalez scores Goa's thirdJorge Ortiz sends in a curling corner from which Ivan Gonzalez heads the ball towards the goal which is initially saved by Arshdeep but from the rebound, the Spanish defender puts the ball into the net.
74' FC Goa - Substitution
73' Odisha - Substitution
71' Taylor blocks Angulo's shot
66' FC Goa - Substitution
63' Mauricio fails to score!
60' Mauricio's shot goes wide!
57' Inman's shot sails over crossbar!
46' Odisha - Substitution
SECOND HALF!
HALF TIME!
45+1' Martins' effort goes wide!
42' Free-kick to Goa!
Odisha have reacted strongly
30' GOAL! FC Goa 2-1 Odisha
Mauricio pulls one backBrad Inman wins a ball in the midfield and makes a run before finding Rakesh Pradhan on the left side who curls in a cross from which Diego Mauricio scores. Dheeraj had completely misjudged the flight of the cross.
28' Chance for Daniel!
26' GOAL! FC Goa 2-0 Odisha
Ortiz doubles the leadFrom the resulting corner after a couple of ricochets Saviour Gama sends a through ball down the middle for Jorge Ortiz who makes a solo run and chips the ball over Arshdeep Singh in the end to find the back of the net.
25' Onwu's shot gets deflected
21' Taylor comes close to equaliser
18' GOAL! FC Goa 1-0 Odisha
Noguera gives Goa the leadJorge Ortiz sets up the ball on the left flank and Ivan Gonzalez whips in a cross and Alberto Noguera finds the back of the net with a clinical header.
8' Noguera's shot goes high!
6' Martins' shot takes a deflection!
4' What a save by Arshdeep!
KICK-OFF!
Goa need three points
Odisha playing for pride
Odisha undergo four changes
Two changes in the Goa lineup
Team news
Team news

Here's how FC Goa and Odisha FC are lining up 👇