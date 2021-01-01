Live Blog

FC Goa 1-1 East Bengal: 10-man Gaurs hold the Red and Golds

Igor Angulo scored the opening goal for FC Goa while Danny Fox equalized for East Bengal...

Updated
Danny Fox
Full-time

2021-01-29T15:53:55Z

10-man FC Goa hold East Bengal to a 1-1 draw at the Fatorda Stadium on Friday. 

It turned out to be an entertaining match as both the team played end-to-end football creating plenty of chances. Igor Angulo (39') scored the opening goal for FC Goa while Danny Fox (65') equalized for the home team. The Gaurs playmaker Edu Bedia was sent off with a second yellow as he made an unnecessary challenge from behind on Anthony Pilkington to bring him down. 

FC Goa are at the third spot while East Bengal sit 10th as both teams shared spoils. 

92 - What a chance for East Bengal

2021-01-29T15:52:02Z

A brilliant ball is played to Harmanpreet Singh in front of goal as he pull the trigger but Dheeraj does well to keep the danger away 

Five minutes added

2021-01-29T15:48:49Z

Yellow card for Danny Fox as he makes a poor challenge to dispossess the ball off Tlang

87 - Patient build-up from East Bengal

2021-01-29T15:46:24Z

Patient build-up from East Bengal on the right flank as Ankit delivers a cross looking for Harmanpreet but it is a bit too heavy 

83 - FC Goa look to break on the counter

2021-01-29T15:42:43Z

FC Goa look to break on the counter as Noguera lays the ball to Ortiz on the right flank but Ankit clears off the danger 

77 - No penalty!

2021-01-29T15:35:48Z

Bright makes a brilliant solo run inside the box as Saviour Gama gets a clear nudge on him inside the box. East Bengal fan appeal for a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise as the play goes on 

74- Sharp save from Dheeraj

2021-01-29T15:33:19Z

Narayan Das delivers a cross for Harmanpreet Singh as he holds on to it on the bounce and then pulls the trigger but Dheeraj dives to his right to make a brilliant save 

72 - Strong challenge from Adil Khan

2021-01-29T15:31:24Z

Mukherjee makes a brilliant run from the left flank as he lays the ball for Jeje inside the box but he fails to get enough power on it as Adil Khan clears it away with a strong challenge 

65 - Edu Bedia sent off

2021-01-29T15:24:30Z

Poor from Edu Bedia as the Gaurs skipper makes an unnecessary challenge from behind on Pilkington to bring him down. He gets the marching orders as Goa are reduced to 10 men.

64 - Danny Fox equalizes

2021-01-29T15:23:44Z

A brilliant ball is whipped in the box from Pilkington as Dheeraj spills it and Fox makes no mistake to send it home 

63 - Low free-kick taken

2021-01-29T15:22:37Z

Bright takes a low free-kick as it goes past the wall but FC Goa defend their lines well to clear off the danger 

61 - Foul on Bright

2021-01-29T15:20:23Z

Jeje passes the ball to Bright on the left flank as he strides forward but Romario brings him down at the edge off the box. Set-piece conceded in a dangerous position 

59 - YELLOW CARD

2021-01-29T15:17:44Z

Yellow Card for Saviour Gama, first for the season, as he runs into Ankit Mukherjee to win the ball 

52 - Brilliant solo run from Noguera

2021-01-29T15:11:18Z

Brilliant solo run from Noguera from the midfield as he runs in front of the goal and then slows down to pull the trigger but the ball goes off target 

49 - Brutal challenge from Pilkington

2021-01-29T15:08:22Z

Edu Bedia looks to run with the ball in the midfield but Pilkington brutally pushes him from behind 

Substitution for East Bengal

2021-01-29T15:04:20Z

Rana Gharami OUT, Wahengbam Luwang IN

Second-half gets underway

2021-01-29T15:03:35Z

FC Goa get the ball rolling in second half 

Half-time

2021-01-29T14:49:23Z

FC Goa 1-0 East Bengal. It has been an entertaining first-half with both team creating ample of chances and playing end to end football 

Two minutes added

2021-01-29T14:46:39Z

Bright makes a run down the right flank but fails to control the ball to perfection as he runs over the line with it

38 - GOAL!

2021-01-29T14:39:37Z

Angulo breaks the deadlock. Sublime finish from the Spaniard as Noguera plays a delicious through ball and he skips past Debjit to finish it at the back of net 

36 - Another good save from Debjit!

2021-01-29T14:38:13Z

Ortiz takes the free-kick from the left flank as Debjit anticipates it well to get his hand as the ball rattles the bar and goes out 

33 - BLOCKED!

2021-01-29T14:35:12Z

Narayan Das plays the ball forward as it is passed on to Pilkington who sets it up for Bright, as he pulls the trigger, but FC Goa defender blocks the shot

27 - What a chance!

2021-01-29T14:29:02Z

Bright moves inside the ball with his quick feet, goes past the defender, as he lays the ball to Pilkington but he fails to get enough on that 

23 - Angulo hits the target

2021-01-29T14:24:50Z

Ortiz makes a brilliant run from the midfield in front of the goal as the clearance from the East Bengal defenders fall for Angulo in space, who pulls the trigger, but Debjit is at the right position to hold the ball 

20 - Great block from Adil Khan

2021-01-29T14:22:11Z

East Bengal create ample of opportunities as Dheeraj punches the ball clear which falls for Rafique on the right, who pulls the trigger, but Adil Khan blocks it by putting his body on the line 

18 - Bright makes a great run

2021-01-29T14:20:06Z

Maghoma passes the ball to Bright on the left flank as he makes a great run, skipping past his man with the ball, to cross the ball inside the box but FC Goa defenders see off the danger 

14 - Bedia brings down Bright

2021-01-29T14:16:36Z

Rafique passes the ball from left to Bright inside their own half as the latter looks to break free but Bedia brings him down with a clear challenge 

10 - FC Goa getting forward in numbers

2021-01-29T14:12:15Z

Dohling passes the ball to the right flank as they move forward in number but East Bengal are pressing high here as the hosts lose possession 

5 - SAVE!

2021-01-29T14:05:33Z

Brilliant through ball for Angulo as he collects the ball and strides forward but Debjit gets himself well behind the ball to save it 

2- Pilkington misses

2021-01-29T14:02:31Z

Pilkington misses the penalty as Dheeraj dives to the opposite side. But Pilkington have hit the ball far off the post 

1 - PENALTY!

2021-01-29T14:01:49Z

What a start! East Bengal have been awarded a penalty in the 19th second

Kick-off

2021-01-29T14:01:24Z

FC Goa get the ball rolling

East Bengal XI

2021-01-29T13:19:16Z

Debjit Majumder (GK), Scott Neville, Daniel Fox (C), Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Mohammed Rafique, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Ajay Chhetri, Bright Enobakhare, Jeje Lalpekhlua.

FC Goa XI

2021-01-29T13:18:57Z

Dheeraj Singh (GK), Saviour Gama, Aiban Dohling, Mohamed Ali, Adil Khan, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Princeton Rebello, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia (C), Igor Angulo.

2021-01-29T13:18:02Z

Hello and welcome the live text commentary of the ISL match between FC Goa and East Bengal 