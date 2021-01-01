FC Goa vs Al Wahda - Follow AFC Champions League as it happens

15 - Cagey start
2021-04-29T17:15:58Z
Not much in the way of goalmouth action in the first quarter of the game as FC Goa have dealt with the Al Wahda forays forward. Kharbin tries to dribble into the box from the right flank but Adil Khan slides across with a good tackle to clear the danger.
KICK-OFF!
2021-04-29T17:01:34Z
FC Goa 0-0 Al WahdaThe game kicks off at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Can the Gaurs script a historic win in the ACL?
FC Goa XI
2021-04-29T16:56:36Z
FC Goa lineup to face Al Wahda 📝#ACL2021 #GOAWAH pic.twitter.com/Z3UVqbWGQa— Goal India (@Goal_India) April 29, 2021
Best wishes from Juan
2021-04-29T16:01:03Z
Good luck to our @FCGoaOfficial guys and technical staff ahead of tonight’s match. Be sure we are proud of you all and no one is going to assess your performance based on a single game when you have already shown so much during an entire season. Make it count! 💪 #FCGoaInAsia pic.twitter.com/VdEopZHA0r— Juan Ferrando (@JuanFerrandoF) April 29, 2021
All-Indian Goa XI
2021-04-29T15:40:25Z
COVID-19 guidelines have forced Goa's foreign contingent including head coach Juan Ferrando to fly back home. As a result, the Gaurs will be fielding an all-Indian lineup tonight in what is, in reality, an inconsequential game for the Indian clubs in terms of the race to qualify.
FC Goa's finale
2021-04-29T15:39:15Z
FC Goa take on Al Wahda in their final match of the 2021 AFC Champions League campaign in Goa.