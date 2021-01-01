Euros Matchday LIVE: Wales play Switzerland, Denmark face Finland, Belgium take on Russia

Daniel James says he loves playing under pressure as he gears up for Wales' opening game.

The 23-year-old winger played a limited role for Manchester United last season, making 15 Premier League appearances, but says he is used to dealing with pressure in high stakes matches and is raring to go for Wales.

"I love the pressure. I like the excitement and I kind of thrive off it," he said.

"It's been a big wait. We've waited that extra year to get here and now we're really excited. The days are going so quick and now all eyes on Saturday really for that first game."

