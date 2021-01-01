Live Blog

Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Wales vs Denmark, Italy vs Austria updates, news & TV reaction

Join us for live updates from all of the day's European Championship fixtures, including the latest news from the camps & TV reaction

Updated
Denmark fan vs Wales Euro 2020
Three changes for Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Two for Denmark 🇩🇰

2021-06-26T15:16:32Z

Wales make three changes to the side beaten by Italy in their final group game last weekend. 

Chris Mepham, Ben Davies and Kieffer Moore all return after being rested against Italy. Chris Gunter and Neco Williams drop to the bench, while Ethan Ampadu is suspended after his dismissal against the Italians.

Denmark make two changes to the team which beat Russia 4-1 in midweek. Wing-back Jens Stryger Larsen comes in Daniel Wass and forward Kasper Dolberg replaces Yusuff Poulsen.

Team news

2021-06-26T15:14:28Z

First up, let's take a look at the two teams....

Welcome back!

2021-06-26T15:04:34Z

After a whole TWO DAYS without matches (how long did that feel?) Euro 2020 resumes with the first two quarter-finals.

Later on we will see Italy against Austria at Wembley. First, though, it's Wales versus Denmark.

It should be a cracker! 🔥

Yussuf Poulsen, Denmark
