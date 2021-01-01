Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Switzerland vs Spain, Belgium vs Italy updates, news and TV reaction

Hello and welcome to Goal's live matchday coverage of Euro 2020!

And then there were eight. Three weeks to the day since this rearranged pan-continental tournament kicked off in Rome, the metaphorical wheat has been separated from the chaff, we've bid farewell to two-thirds of the nations that were there at the start.

If surprises were perhaps not quite as commonplace as hoped for in the group stages, the last-16 certainly made up for that, serving up one of the twistiest knockout rounds in competition memory - and those who are left will will do it all over again with an even bigger prize at stake.

It's quarter-final day for four teams, kicking off a two-day bonanza of what we expect to be top-drawer football - and you don't want to go anywhere else.