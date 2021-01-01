Euro 2020 matchday LIVE: Czech Republic vs Denmark, Ukraine vs England updates, news and TV reaction

Unbeaten so far at Euro 2020, and watertight at the back, Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are the only team yet to concede a goal at this year's tournament.

Much of that has been down to the acrobatics of Jordan Pickford between the posts alongside a stern defensive formation in front of the Everton shotstopper.

Having claimed victories against Croatia and the Czech Republic - plus a draw with Scotland - with a back four, England moved to a more traditional 3-4-3 from their favoured 4-2-3-1 against Germany, earning an era-defining 2-0 win in the process. Flashy, they may not be, but their patience has proven a vital asset so far - along with Raheem Sterling's superb run of form.