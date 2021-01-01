East Bengal vs Mumbai City LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Le Fondre vs Fowler
2021-01-22T13:45:18Z
6 - @MumbaiCityFC striker @A1F1E9 has scored 6 goals in 3 matches against teams managed @Robbie9Fowler. Le Fondre has scored 4 for Sydney FC against Fowler’s Brisbane Roar in the A-League and 2 in the reverse fixture of this tie earlier this #ISL season. Plenty. #SCEBMCFC pic.twitter.com/9FBjMy2cj7— OptaJeev (@OptaJeev) January 22, 2021
Unbeaten streaks!
2021-01-22T13:16:17Z
Both the team teams are on an unbeaten run at the moment in the ISL. While East Bengal have not lost a single game in their last seven outings, Mumbai City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches.
Sergio Lobera makes three changes
2021-01-22T13:08:26Z
Hernan Santana, Mandar Rao Dessai and Raynier Fernandes is replaced by Mehtab Singh, Hugo Boumous and Vignesh D.
Two changes in EB lineup
2021-01-22T13:06:41Z
Robbie Fowler makes two changes in the East Bengal starting lineup. Bright Enobakhare sits out as Harmanpreet Singh replaces him up front. Matti Steinmann returns to the lineup replacing suspended Ajay Chhetri.
Team news!
2021-01-22T12:46:54Z
Bright benched, Le Fondre starts for Mumbai
East Bengal 🆚 Mumbai City - Team news!#ISL #SCEBMCFC pic.twitter.com/XUUTPU2KgR— Goal India (@Goal_India) January 22, 2021
East Bengal vs Mumbai City
2021-01-22T12:46:05Z
Hello and welcome to the Live match centre of today's Indian Super League clash between East Bengal and Mumbai City FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa.