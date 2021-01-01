Chelsea news, transfers & rumours: Mount has the 'full package' & live updates from Stamford Bridge

Netherlands defender to join Women's Super League champions

Aniek Nouwen has been talking about his decision to join Chelsea from PSV on a three-year contract in the summer.

"There were other clubs who were interested, but I made my decision to join Chelsea pretty fast!" Nouwen told the club's official website.

"To play in the English league has always been a dream for me as it is the best competition and it provides the best opportunity for me to develop even more. I’m very honoured and proud to become a Blue and I can’t wait to be a part of this winning team. I want to win prizes and play in the big games.

"I’m looking forward to joining up with the team, it’s all going to be very new but I’m really excited."