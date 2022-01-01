Champions League LIVE: Real Madrid vs PSG, Manchester City vs Sporting CP

Madrid 0-0 PSG

Well, there's something already to keep an eye on. Leandro Paredes has been booked for PSG - and that means that, if they qualify, he will be suspended for the quarter-final.

It's not been a super start for the visitors, but Lionel Messi does send Kylian Mbappe downfield now, with the Frenchman's final square pass picked off too easily.