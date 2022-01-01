Champions League LIVE: Man Utd take on Atletico Madrid, Ajax host Benfica

Man Utd unlucky?
Thought United played well for the first half an hour. Brilliant display from Fred. Poor goal to concede, however. Need to maintain intensity if they’re to go through.— Charlotte Duncker (@CharDuncker) March 15, 2022
The mood at Old Trafford
41' Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid pic.twitter.com/dZBxbjRNIJ— GOAL (@goal) March 15, 2022
HALFTIME
Man Utd in big trouble as things stand as Atleti lead 1-0 thanks to Lodi's goal.
Ajax and Benfica, meanwhile, head into the break level, despite the former having several big chances.
WATCH: Lodi scores opener against Man Utd
Renan Lodi gives Atleti the lead on the counter! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ljt7KfiktS— CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 15, 2022
GOAL ATLETI!
Man Utd are behind!
Renan Lodi gives Atleti the lead as Atleti break down the Man Utd defence.
Lodi is left all alone on the back post for a simple header, although Man Utd will feel aggrieved about a potential foul on the othe rend.
Doesn't matter as Atleti now lead 1-0.
Fred is on one tonight
Man Utd's best player so far may just be Fred.
The Brazilian midfielder is playing... well, like a Brazilian midfielder as he's shown off plenty of flair early on.
Fred put Stefan Savic on skates 🛼 pic.twitter.com/evSdbB9HU4— GOAL (@goal) March 15, 2022
Atleti goal ruled out!
So close for Atletico Madrid as Joao Felix puts the ball into the back of the net.
But there was an offside call in the build-up, as Man Utd can exhale as the score remains level through 34 minutes.
Air Elanga
That leap from Anthony Elanga 😳 pic.twitter.com/mSO17Ocw2L— GOAL (@goal) March 15, 2022
De Gea witha save of his own!
De Gea has fired right back just seconds after Oblak's spectacular stop.
A long shot from De Paul is somehow pushed away by the Man Utd No. 1 as both goalkeepers have now made strong saved within the first 16 minutes.
What a save by Oblak!
Elanga could have a goal, and probably should have a goal, but Oblak said otherwise.
An absolutely incredible stop from the Atletico Madrid goalkeeper with his own face, leaving Elanga and just about everyone else at Old Trafford stunned.
AJAX GOAL RULED OUT
Haller has put the ball in the back of the net and the stadium is ROCKING.
The excitement is all short-lived, though, as the goal is called back for offside.
Elanga collides with Oblak
Some early action at Old Trafford as Elanga absolutely clatters Oblak while going for a header.
Was making a play on the ball, but Elanga was called for a foul regardless.
Kickoff
We're underway in Manchester and Amsterdam.
Here we go!
Simeone banking on Atleti counter
"I imagine a dynamic game, at times alternating in pressure - what usually happens in a stadium like this," Simeone said.
"We will also have our counter-attack to take advantage of any mistakes they make.
"They have a counter-attack too, which is one of their best weapons."
Big day for Elanga
Anthony Elanga is back in the starting XI for Man Utd as he was seemingly rewarded for scoring in the first leg in Spain.
When asked about the decision to start Elanga, Rangnick replied: "Yes [the goal helped], but this is not the only reason. It's also about verticality and about speed.
"We saw in the first leg this could be a major issue for us today."
Scenes from Amsterdam
A warm welcome 👏👏👏#UCL #ajaben pic.twitter.com/oAW8hxGdEG— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 15, 2022
Rangnick on decision to bench Pogba and Rashford
Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are the obvious omissions from the Manchester United XI, with Ralf Rangnick explaining the decision to start with those two on the bench.
"Well, to start with, it was also about fresh legs and also about, as I've said, playing with a high level of aggression and energy," Rangnick told BT Sport.
"And that is why I decided [to select] this starting XI."
Ronaldo: One of the days we've all been waiting for
Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to fire up Manchester United and the club's supporters, labeling
Tuesday's match one everyone has been waiting for.
Atletico's €126m 'flop' Joao Felix finally proving his worth ahead of Man Utd clash
Joao Felix has certainly had his ups and downs since making the move to Spain, but it's safe to say he's found his groove.
The Portuguese star has found his way at Atletico Madrid, shedding any talk of him being a transfer flop.
As things stand...
Both of today's matches are level heading into these second legs and, remember, we don't have the away goals rule anymore.
Man Utd and Atletico Madrid played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain, with the Red Devils now hoping Old Trafford can lift them to a spot in the next round.
Ajax and Benfica, meanwhile, scored two goals each in the first leg as they get set to collide in Amsterdam.
LINEUPS: Ajax vs Benfica
Everyone is ready.#UCL #ajaben https://t.co/5vQG1I8Cro pic.twitter.com/XVnZ3bjJZY— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) March 15, 2022
🚨 TEAM NEWS! 🚨#WeAreBenfica #AJASLB #UCL pic.twitter.com/jVflqTg37p— SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) March 15, 2022
LINEUPS: Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid
🚨 LINE-UPS ARE IN! 🔥#MUFC | #UCL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 15, 2022
🛡️ Men on a mission pic.twitter.com/V3i69822Od— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 15, 2022
Welcome to tonight's Champions League LIVE!
The Champions!
It's the return of the Champions League with two matches on the schedule, and we'll be here all night to keep you updated throughout the action.
Manchester United's battle with Atletico Madrid is tonight's headliner, with that tie still very much up for grabs at Old Trafford.
In the other match, Ajax are set to take on Benfica as the two historic clubs battle to seal their spot in the quarter-finals.
So sit back, relax and follow along with us here at GOAL as we all take in another night of the Champions League.