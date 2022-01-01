Champions League LIVE: Inter vs Liverpool & RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich in first leg of last-16 ties

Mo don't miss
Inter v Liverpool
🇪🇬 When Mo Salah gets a scoring opportunity...— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022
Will he add to his 35 UCL goals tonight? 🤔@LFC | #UCL pic.twitter.com/rewgkpBAL1
Bayern in the house
Salzburg v Bayern
Ready to rock 🤘#SALFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/Qg2le7W0Rn— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 16, 2022
Can Elliott bring glory as young gun?
Inter v Liverpool
If a European star is to be born, how about Harvey Elliott? The youngster has worked his way back from injury in recent weeks - and it barely looks like he's been away.
There's no rust on the teenager and he makes history by slipping into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI today.
Also one to watch out for? Luis Diaz, who has also enjoyed a fruitful start to life in the Premier League, and at least gets to play some European football too after picking Anfield.
18 - Aged 18 years and 318 days, Harvey Elliott is the youngest player ever to start a European Cup/Champions League match for Liverpool (excl. qualifiers), overtaking teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold (18y 354d v Spartak Moscow in 2017). Stage. pic.twitter.com/gIXvm6nm89— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2022
Old haunts
Inter v Liverpool
We don't need to mention Liverpool's history when it comes to Milan, particularly the red side of the Italian city - but they've got their fair share of success stories against the blue faction too.
Who remembers Fernando Torres, in arguably his finest hour for the club, way back in 2008?
Could another player write their star the same way tonight at San Siro?
Fernando Torres in Milan back in 2008 ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/gKu32PQISF— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) February 16, 2022
Team News: Salzburg v Bayern
👊 Unser Team fürs Achtelfinale 👊#SALFCB #UCL— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) February 16, 2022
Our starting XI to face @FCRBS_en 📋🔥#SALFCB #packmas pic.twitter.com/4BfjOy31uX— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) February 16, 2022
About last night...
We may be in store for a cracking run of action again - but who has actually caught their breath from yesterday?
Manchester City were favourites to win the Champions League last term before they conked out at the last hurdle - but their savage runout against Sporting suggests they'll be heading to the final once more.
But if that didn't deliver the drama for you, surely Paris Saint Germain's late winner against Real Madrid did. With Lionel Messi have already fluffed a penalty, Kylian Mbappe - soon to join Los Blancos himself, perhaps - snatched victory in injury-time for the hosts.
Will we get any such heroics today?
Team News: Inter v Liverpool
Jota and Elliott start for Reds in Milan
📣 | LINE-UP— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) February 16, 2022
🌟 Simone Inzaghi's starting XI for #InterLiverpool 👇#UCL #FORZAINTER ⚫️🔵 pic.twitter.com/1FLL5Q7P8o
⭐ #INTLIV 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 ⭐— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 16, 2022
The Reds to face @Inter tonight at the San Siro 👇 #UCL
Today's order of play
We may only have two games on the docket - but boy, what a pair of games they are to have.
Liverpool and Bayern Munich are among the last three winners of this trophy, champions in 2019 and 2020 respectively, before Chelsea dethroned the latter last term.
Both are no slouch when it comes to a bit of European history - but both, particularly the Reds, will have to overcome major hurdles away from home today in order to progress. The fixtures are:
2000: Inter v Liverpool
2000: Red Bull Salzburg v Bayern Munich
(All times GMT)
🎉 ⚽️ Welcome to GOAL Matchday Live! ⚽️ 🎉
Hello and welcome to GOAL Matchday Live - our rolling blog coverage of all the biggest beats and hottest games across Europe today!
One of those European nights, eh? We've missed you dearly - but it's official, the UEFA Champions League is back up and running once more!
Yesterday saw double-delights for Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain - and now, it's the turn of four more continental heavyweights to put their best foot forward for the quarter-finals.
Strap yourselves in!