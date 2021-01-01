Champions League LIVE: Club Brugge vs Man City, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Shakhtar vs Real Madrid and all the action

PSG v Leipzig

"I wish Paris Saint-Germain all the happiness in the world," Christopher Nkunku said in an interview with Onze Mondial in the summer of 2021.

He does not have any hard feelings towards the club that raised him, but he does not miss it either.

And as Nkunku prepares to step back on the Parc de Princes pitch for just the second time since leaving for RB Leipzig in 2019, the 23-year-old Frenchman could hardly be in better form

Michael Yokhin has the story here.