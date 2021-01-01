Live Blog

Champions League LIVE: Dynamo Kiev vs Barcelona, Malmo vs Chelsea, Atalanta vs Manchester United and all the action

Stay right up to date with Goal's live commentary coverage of the biggest games from around the globe

Updated
Havertz Malmo Chelsea 2021
GOAL WOLFSBURG!

2021-11-02T17:51:31Z

An early goal for the German side, who have taken the lead within four minutes.

Ridle Baku with the goal for Wolfsburg, who will need points today after starting the group stage with two draws and a loss.

Kickoff!

2021-11-02T17:45:00Z

We're underway in Sweden and Germany for the day's first two games.

A look back

2021-11-02T17:34:24Z

Tonight's clash between Chelsea and Malmo comes just two weeks after the Blues' 4-0 win.

On that day, Andrea Christensen and Kai Havertz each scored, while Jorginho converted twice from the penalty spot in the Stamford Bridge drubbing.

However, the Blues did suffer a big loss that day as Romelu Lukaku was forced out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Salzburg and Wolfsburg are set to face-off following the former's 3-1 win last time out behind a goal from Karim Adeyemi and a brace from Noah Okafor. 

Chelsea Malmo 2021
Saul's revival: Family reveals dedication behind Chelsea loanee's bid to impress

2021-11-02T17:25:21Z

Chelsea midfielder Saul hasn't had the easiest start to life in the Premier League, but he still believes the club can help him reach his long-term goals. 

Goal spoke to some of those closest to the Spanish star, who is set to begin tonight's match on the bench for the Blues.

Pulisic is BACK

2021-11-02T17:15:15Z

A big boost for Chelsea as Christian Pulisic is finally back in the squad.

The USMNT star will start today on the bench, having been out since suffering an injury in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras in September.

Today's games

2021-11-02T17:00:59Z

Following the early games, there will be six other matches this evening, headlined by some of the world's top teams.

After crushing Tottenham this weekend, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United faces a big test against Malmo. Struggling Barcelona, meanwhile, are set to face Dynamo Kiev as they look to move on from the Ronald Koeman era.

Elsewhere, perrenial contenders Bayern Munich take on Benfica, Sevilla faces Lille, Juventus hosts Zenit and Young Boys visit Villarreal. 

Welcome to Goal's matchday blog!

2021-11-02T16:59:08Z

The Champions!

We're back with another Champions League day as several of the world's biggest clubs are in action this evening.

It all kicks off in 45 minutes or so as Chelsea takes on Malmo while RB Salzburg faces Wolfsburg in the early matches, but there's a full slate to come this evening as well.

So buckle up and follow along for what should be yet another busy day of football across Europe. 