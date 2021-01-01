Champions League group stage draw LIVE: Man Utd, Barcelona, Real Madrid & more learn opponents

Just 15 minutes to go! 🚨
In qualifying for the Champions League group stage this season, Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol have made history as the first team from their country to achieve the feat.
They overcame Croatia's Dinamo Zagreb in the play-offs, winning 3-0 on aggregate to book their place in the last 32.
The full breakdown of national representation is as follows:
Spain has five teams.
England, Italy and Germany have four representatives each.
There are three teams from Portugal.
France and Ukraine have two teams each.
The Netherlands, Russia, Austria, Belgium, Turkey, Switzerland, Sweden and Moldova each have one representative team.
Who will win the UEFA awards? 🥇
As well as the draw, UEFA will be crowning the winners of the individual awards today.
Chelsea duo Jorginho and N'Golo Kante are in the running for Player of the Year alongside Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne.
Italy's Euro 2020 mastermind Roberto Mancini is among the nominees for Coach of the Year along with Thomas Tuchel and Pep Guardiola.
Check out the full list of nominees here!
Could we see this group?
This is the sort of group that could happen
Pot 1: Manchester City
Pot 2: Paris Saint-Germain
Pot 3: Ajax
Pot 4: AC Milan
What do the seeding pots look like? 🔢
Much permutation ⁉️
There are four seeding pots.
Pot 1️⃣ features the reigning champions Chelsea and Europa League winners Villarreal as well as the champions of the six highest-ranked associations.
Pots 2️⃣, 3️⃣, and 4️⃣ are then populated according to a club's UEFA coefficient rank.
You can see the seeding pots below.
NOTE:
- Teams from the same association cannot be drawn together.
When is the draw?
The Champions League group stage draw ceremony will begin at 5pm BST (12 noon ET).
Chelsea legends Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien will assist with the draw, continuing the tradition of having notable former players involved.
So here it is, another Champions League group stage draw.
The qualification phase of the 2021-22 tournament is complete and we know which 32 teams will play in the groups.
But who will face off against who? 🤔
Goal will have all the details from the draw, which is being held in Istanbul, so stay tuned!
