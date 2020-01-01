Live Blog

Champions League & Europa League draws: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Liverpool & more learn knockout fate

Chelsea and defending champions Bayern Munich also learned their opponents in the last 16, while Man Utd were in the hat for Europa League last 32

Updated
2020-12-14T12:53:34Z

Both draws have now concluded, so here's a reminder of what is ahead in the Champions League.

🗣 'Man City will not shout "hurrah!"'

2020-12-14T12:48:58Z

Borussia Monchengladbach director of football Max Eberl told Sky: "A very exciting draw. Manchester City will not shout 'hurrah!'.

"We want to beat them. Hopefully we can play with more power and trust than last time against Real Madrid."

Tough task for the Gunners

2020-12-14T12:43:05Z

The showdown between Benfica and Arsenal not only sees two of the biggest clubs in Europe collide, but also two of the highest-scoring in this season's competition.

Mikel Arteta's side topped their group, whereas Benfica finished second to Rangers. The Gunners will be able to take heart from the fact that they have lost just one of their last seven European clashes with teams from Portugal.

There is some added intrigue with the fact that former Tottenham players Adel Taraabt and Jan Vertonghen now play for the Portuguese side. Nicolas Otamendi has also joined the ranks so there will be some familiarity.

AC Milan have the Zlatan factor...

2020-12-14T12:37:27Z

...but history also favours them - they've never lost a game to Red Star.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic AC Milan 2020-21
Getty

The David Moyes derby for Man Utd!

2020-12-14T12:34:45Z

All joking aside, being drawn against Real Sociedad isn't exactly ideal for the Red Devils.

Manchester United's record against Spanish teams in these competitions is dreadful...

That said, United have played Sociedad twice and never lost - beating them 1-0 at Old Trafford in the 2013-14 Champions League group stage, before drawing in Spain.

Europa League last 32 draw in full

2020-12-14T12:33:16Z

Here's how they shape up. Think you'll agree we have some crackers ⭐️

🇦🇹 Wolfsberger vs Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇺🇦 Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge 🇧🇪

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇵🇹 Benfica vs Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan 🇮🇹

🇧🇪 Royal Antwerp vs Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

🇨🇿 Slavia Prague vs Leicester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal 🇪🇸

🇵🇹 Braga vs Roma 🇮🇹

🇷🇺 Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷

🇨🇭 Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪

🇳🇴 Molde vs Hoffenheim 🇩🇪

🇪🇸 Granada vs Napoli 🇮🇹

🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦

🇫🇷 Lille vs Ajax 🇳🇱

🇬🇷 Olympiakos vs PSV 🇳🇱

🇬🇷 Olympiakos vs PSV 🇳🇱

2020-12-14T12:31:52Z

And the final tie of the round sees Greeks take on Dutch!

🇫🇷 Lille vs Ajax 🇳🇱

2020-12-14T12:31:14Z

The Dutch masters head to France.

🇮🇱 Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Shakhtar Donetsk 🇺🇦

2020-12-14T12:30:21Z

A tough draw for Maccabi as they face the Champions League drop-outs.

🇪🇸 Granada vs Napoli 🇮🇹

2020-12-14T12:29:16Z

The late Diego Maradona's former club make the trip to Spain.

🇳🇴 Molde vs Hoffenheim 🇩🇪

2020-12-14T12:28:13Z

The Bundesliga side head to Norway for their first participation in the last 32.

🇨🇭 Young Boys vs Bayer Leverkusen 🇩🇪

2020-12-14T12:27:25Z

A short trip for Young Boys as they head to Germany.

🇷🇺 Krasnodar vs Dinamo Zagreb 🇭🇷

2020-12-14T12:26:45Z

Russia takes on Croatia!

🇵🇹 Braga vs Roma 🇮🇹

2020-12-14T12:25:04Z

The impressive Portuguese side head to the Italian capital.

🇦🇹 Red Bull Salzburg vs Villarreal 🇪🇸

2020-12-14T12:24:01Z

Red Bull locks horns with the Yellow Submarine!

🇨🇿 Slavia Prague vs Leicester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-14T12:22:50Z

A trip to Czech Republic for the Foxes in their first appearance in the knockout stage of this competition.

🇧🇪 Royal Antwerp vs Rangers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

2020-12-14T12:21:41Z

Steven Gerrard's Gers take on the Belgians in the knockouts.

🇷🇸 Red Star Belgrade vs AC Milan 🇮🇹

2020-12-14T12:20:25Z

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Rossoneri are off to Serbia.

🇵🇹 Benfica vs Arsenal 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-14T12:19:19Z

Mikel Arteta is under pressure and things don't get much easier with a trip to Portugal.

🇪🇸 Real Sociedad vs Manchester United 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-14T12:18:03Z

A tough draw for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side!

🇺🇦 Dynamo Kiev vs Club Brugge 🇧🇪

2020-12-14T12:16:23Z

Dynamo Kiev make the trip to Belgium.

🇦🇹 Wolfsberger vs Tottenham 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-14T12:14:07Z

The first tie has been drawn!

A trip to Austria for Jose Mourinho and Co.

The draw is about to kick off - a reminder of the pots...

2020-12-14T12:11:15Z

SEEDED TEAMS

• Roma

• Arsenal

• Bayer Leverkusen

• Rangers

• PSV

• Napoli

• Leicester City

• AC Milan

• Villarreal

• Tottenham

• Dinamo Zagreb

• Hoffenheim

• Manchester United

• Club Brugge

• Shakhtar Donetsk

• Ajax

UNSEEDED TEAMS

• Young Boys

• Molde

• Slavia Prague

• Benfica

• Granada

• Real Sociedad

• Braga

• Lille

• Maccabi Tel-Aviv

• Antwerp

• Wolfsberger

• Red Star Belgrade

• Krasnodar

• Red Bull Salzburg

• Dynamo Kiev

• Olympiakos

Ola Maniche!

2020-12-14T12:05:48Z

Former Chelsea, Porto and Atletico Madrid midfielder Maniche joins the crew for the draw.

The ex-Portugal international was part of the Porto side, led by Jose Mourinho, that won the UEFA Cup in 2003, before going on to win the Champions League the following season.

He knows all about this competition!

Can Steven Gerrard go far with Rangers? 🔵 🐻

2020-12-14T12:03:10Z

The former Liverpool captain has worked wonders with the Scottish club this season and they are one of the seeded teams.
Steven Gerrard Rangers 2019-20
Getty Images

Europa League last-32 draw begins!

2020-12-14T12:01:07Z

And there's that distinctive Europa League theme song 🎶

Giorgio Marchetti and Co. are back for the draw for UEFA's secondary club tournament.

Europa League draw coming up - when are the games? 📅

2020-12-14T11:58:49Z

The Europa League last 32 will be played over two legs, on Thursday February 18 and Thursday February 25.

Kick-off times will be the same as in the group stage: 5:55pm and 8pm GMT (12:55pm and 3pm ET).

Are Man Utd Europa League favourites? 🤔

2020-12-14T11:55:00Z

According to Jose Mourinho they are.

"Manchester United become one of the top favourites to win the competition," the Portuguese told a press conference on Wednesday.

“The teams that drop from the Champions League are strong and normally don’t belong to the level of the Europa League."

The Tottenham boss has heaped the pressure on his former club. 😬

Jose Mourinho Tottenham 2020-21
Getty

Frank Lampard has nice memories against Atleti...

2020-12-14T11:50:00Z

Europa League last-32 draw is 15 minutes away ⏳

2020-12-14T11:45:00Z

Here's a reminder of the seeding pots...

Seeded teams:

• Roma

• Arsenal

• Bayer Leverkusen

• Rangers

• PSV

• Napoli

• Leicester City

• AC Milan

• Villarreal

• Tottenham

• Dinamo Zagreb

• Hoffenheim

• Manchester United

• Club Brugge

• Shakhtar Donetsk

• Ajax

Unseeded teams:

• Young Boys

• Molde

• Slavia Prague

• Benfica

• Granada

• Real Sociedad

• Braga

• Lille

• Maccabi Tel-Aviv

• Antwerp

• Wolfsberger

• Red Star Belgrade

• Krasnodar

• Red Bull Salzburg

• Dynamo Kiev

• Olympiakos

Liverpool's record against German teams is 😎

2020-12-14T11:33:46Z

So... Messi & Griezmann vs Neymar & Mbappe 🤩

2020-12-14T11:27:35Z

Games between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been crackers in the past.

Remontada, anyone?

Sergi Roberto Barcelona PSG 2016-17
Getty Images

Champions League last 16 draw in full 🏆

2020-12-14T11:23:28Z

We are set for plenty of treats next year! 🎁

Here are the ties!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪

🇮🇹 Lazio vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

🇵🇹 Porto vs Juventus 🇮🇹

🇪🇸 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷

🇪🇸 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪

🇮🇹 Atalanta vs Real Madrid 🇪🇸

Games will be played over two legs on February 16 & 17 and March 9 & 10, 2021.

🇮🇹 Atalanta vs Real Madrid 🇪🇸

2020-12-14T11:22:38Z

Serie A's most exciting attacking team take on Zinedine Zidane and Los Blancos!

🇪🇸 Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund 🇩🇪

2020-12-14T11:21:49Z

Spain vs Germany!

🇪🇸 Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain 🇫🇷

2020-12-14T11:21:07Z

Lionel Messi and Neymar go head to head!

🇵🇹 Porto vs Juventus 🇮🇹

2020-12-14T11:19:30Z

Cristiano Ronaldo heads back to Portugal - to face his old rivals.

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig vs Liverpool 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-14T11:19:12Z

Jurgen Klopp goes back to Germany! He's making a habit of this...

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

2020-12-14T11:18:18Z

Diego Simeone vs Frank Lampard 🔥

🇮🇹 Lazio vs Bayern Munich 🇩🇪

2020-12-14T11:16:21Z

The defending champions face off against the team from the Italian capital.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Manchester City vs Borussia Monchengladbach 🇩🇪

2020-12-14T11:16:11Z

Pep Guardiola's side go to Germany!

Here's a reminder of the seeding...

2020-12-14T11:12:43Z

Seeded teams

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

🇮🇹 Juventus

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

Unseeded teams

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

🇩🇪 Borussia Monchengladbach

🇵🇹 Porto

🇮🇹 Atalanta

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

Note:

• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together.

Salut Stephane!

2020-12-14T11:09:05Z

Stephane Chapuisat has joined Marchetti on stage to help conduct the draw.

Chapuisat won the Champions League with Borussia Dortmund in 1997 and starred at international level for Switzerland, scoring 21 goals in 103 caps.

Giorgio Marchetti is here! ⭐️

2020-12-14T11:05:52Z

The main man has arrived to get the show on the road.
Giorgio Marchetti UEFA 2019
Getty

The draw ceremony is under way 🏆

2020-12-14T11:01:53Z

RIP Gerard Houllier

2020-12-14T10:53:37Z

The build-up to this draw has been overshadowed by the death of former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier at the age of 73.

Houllier led the Reds to six trophies during his time as manager, including the UEFA Cup in 2001, a year which also saw them clinch the FA Cup and League Cup.

May he rest in peace.

Ten minutes to go! ⏳

2020-12-14T10:50:00Z

Not long now before the Champions League draw gets started. 

Time to make that cup of tea or coffee... ☕️

 

Europa League seeding pots ⚽️

2020-12-14T10:43:53Z

Here are the seeding splits for the last 32...

Seeded teams:

• Roma

• Arsenal

• Bayer Leverkusen

• Rangers

• PSV

• Napoli

• Leicester City

• AC Milan

• Villarreal

• Tottenham

• Dinamo Zagreb

• Hoffenheim

• Manchester United

• Club Brugge

• Shakhtar Donetsk

• Ajax

Unseeded teams:

• Young Boys

• Molde

• Slavia Prague

• Benfica

• Granada

• Real Sociedad

• Braga

• Lille

• Maccabi Tel-Aviv

• Antwerp

• Wolfsberger

• Red Star Belgrade

• Krasnodar

• Red Bull Salzburg

• Dynamo Kiev

• Olympiakos

Here's who Barcelona could get 😬

2020-12-14T10:40:40Z

At this point there are no easy games... but some are certainly more difficult than others!

 

Who do you want your team to get? 🤔

2020-12-14T10:36:29Z

Here's the make-up of the last 16:

4️⃣  teams from Spain.

4️⃣  teams from Germany.

3️⃣  teams from England.

3️⃣  teams from Italy.

1️⃣  team from France.

1️⃣  team from Portugal.

Champions League seeding pots ⚽️

2020-12-14T10:27:43Z

Group winners are seeded and runners-up are unseeded

Seeded teams

🇩🇪 Bayern Munich

🇪🇸 Real Madrid

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Man City

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Liverpool

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Chelsea

🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund

🇮🇹 Juventus

🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain

Unseeded teams

🇪🇸 Atletico Madrid

🇩🇪 Borussia Monchengladbach

🇵🇹 Porto

🇮🇹 Atalanta

🇪🇸 Sevilla

🇮🇹 Lazio

🇪🇸 Barcelona

🇩🇪 RB Leipzig

• Teams from the same group cannot be drawn together, so Group G opponents Barcelona cannot get Juventus for example.
• Teams from the same national league cannot be paired together, so Real Madrid cannot get Sevilla and Juventus cannot get Lazio.

The Champions League & Europa League draws are here!

2020-12-14T10:14:45Z

Europe's elite discover their fate in the last 16 and last 32 of the continental tournaments

Welcome to Goal's live coverage of the draws for the Champions League last 16 and the Europa League last 32!

The Champions League draw kicks off at 11am GMT (6am ET).

The Europa League draw gets under way shortly afterwards at 12 noon GMT (7am ET).

We'll bring you all the latest from the draw as it happens, so stick around for all the details and updates.