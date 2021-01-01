Champions League & Europa League draws: Real Madrid, Liverpool, Man Utd & more learn quarter-final fate

Which teams are in the Europa League draw?
Two PL teams are in the mix
🏴 Arsenal
🏴 Man Utd
🇮🇹 Roma
🇪🇸 Villarreal
🇪🇸 Granada
🇳🇱 Ajax
🇭🇷 Dinamo Zagreb
🇨🇿 Slavia Prague
As well as heavy-hitters Manchester United and Arsenal, the Europa League quarter-final will see Roma, Ajax and Villarreal in contention.
There are a couple of dark horses in the form of Dinamo Zagreb - who stunned Jose Mourinho's Tottenham - and Slavia Prague - who have beaten Rangers, Leicester City and Bayer Leverkusen so far in the tournament.
One hour to go! ⏰
Last season's #UCL quarter-finals were WILD 😍— Goal (@goal) March 19, 2021
- Barcelona 2-8 Bayern Munich 🤯
- Man City dumped out by Lyon 😱
- Choupo-Moting's last-minute winner 😎
- Tyler Adams sending Leipzig through 🇺🇸
What will we get this season? 👀 pic.twitter.com/A3fMQIyPzj
Which teams are in the Champions League draw?
England has three representatives, Spain just one
🇩🇪 Bayern Munich
🇩🇪 Borussia Dortmund
🏴 Chelsea
🏴 Liverpool
🏴 Man City
🇫🇷 Paris Saint-Germain
🇪🇸 Real Madrid
🇵🇹 Porto
There are three teams from England in the last eight of the competition, while Spain - once a dominant force - only has one.
PSG knocked out Barcelona in style, inflicting a 5-2 aggregate thrashing on Lionel Messi and Co., while Porto upset Juventus in the last 16, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo is nowhere to be seen.
It will be an open draw so there is no country protection at this point and we could well be treated to an all-Premier League match-up or Der Klassiker between Bayern and Dortmund. 😱
When do the draws take place? 📅
The draws will be held today, Friday March 19, and will take place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Here's the running order:
• 11am GMT (7am ET) - Champions League quarter-final draw
• 12 noon GMT (8am ET) - Europa League quarter-final draw
Champions League & Europa League draw time!
The quarter-final draws for the Champions League and the Europa League!
The 2020-21 editions of the tournaments have produced plenty of spectacle and surprise, with a few upsets along the way.
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are absent from the last eight of the Champions League, but the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland lead a new generation.
In the Europa League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United are eager to get their hands on some silverware and they could well face stern opposition.
Stay with us for all the latest news from the draws as they happen! 😎