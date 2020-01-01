Live Blog

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur LIVE: Follow ISL clash in real time

Follow LIVE with Goal, as the Blues take on the Men of Steel in an Indian Super League clash...

Aitor Monroy returns!

2020-12-28T13:20:36Z

Spanish midfielder Aitor Monroy returns to the Jamshedpur lineup after a one-match suspension as he replaces Isaac Vanmalsawma.

Cuadrat makes two changes.

2020-12-28T13:19:11Z

The Blues boss has made two changes in the Bengaluru lineup which lost against ATK Mohun Bagan. Kristian Opseth and Suresh Wangjam returns replacing Udanta Singh and Deshorn Brown.

Bengaluru vs Jamshedpur

2020-12-28T13:14:14Z

An exciting match is on the cards as both Bengaluru and Jamshedpur will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering defeats in their last outings against ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa respectively.