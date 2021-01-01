ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal: Roy Krishna stars as Mariners do the double over the Red and Golds

ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 East Bengal

It's a Roy Krishna show at the Fatorda Stadium as ATK Mohun Bagan blank rivals East Bengal 3-1 to extend their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table.

The Fijian forward gave Mohun Bagan the lead in the 15th minute but Tiri's own-goal brought East Bengal back into the game. Krishna then set up the goals for David Williams (72') and Javier Hernandez (89') in the second half to seal the fate of the match in the Mariners' favour.