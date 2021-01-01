ATK Mohun Bagan 0-0 Bengaluru FC: Follow the 2021 AFC Cup action LIVE

Both clubs have been stringing in a couple of good passes in the middle. Bengaluru, however, a bit guilty of giving the ball away a bit too easily as Sunil Chhetri is yet to get in the thick of the action.

On the other side, Hugo Boumous is so far forced to drop down and help the ball forward which in a way doesn't directly help in the Mariners' attacking intent with Roy Krishna trying to hold the ball as much as possible.