African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice keen to get Arsenal's Pepe on board

Dia set to sign for Salernitana
Senegal forward Boulaye Dia is set to sign for Serie A club Salernitana from Villarreal, according to GOAL Italy.
The Teranga Lions' 25-year-old star will join Salernitana on loan first, with a €12m potential buy option included in his contract.
After joining Villarreal in 2021, Dia scored five goals after making 25 appearances in the 2021/22 season.
Arsenal's Pepe wanted by Nice
Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe is wanted on loan by Nice, according to Foot Mercato.
The Ivorian is keen on the move and initial talks have already taken place.
Pepe cost Arsenal £72m but has fallen out of favour and is yet to feature this season.
Fofana wants Chelsea move
Wesley Fofana has informed Leicester City that he prefers to move to Chelsea, as reported by The Guardian.
The Foxes demand at least £85m for the services of the defender.
Issa Kabore joins Marseille on loan from City
Manchester City right-back Issa Kabore has joined Olympique Marseille on loan with an option to buy for £17million.
The Burkina Faso international failed to play a single game for Pep Guardiola's side, and that inspired the move to the Ligue 1 outfit.
Sevilla sign Cote d'Ivoire prospect Nianzou
Sevilla FC have joined Cote d'Ivoire prospect Tanguy Nianzou from Bayern Munich, the Spanish top-flight side has confirmed.
The centre-back is joining the club on a five-year deal after making 22 appearances in all competitions last season for the German champions.
Nianzou's professional career began at Paris Saint-Germain when he featured in a 3-1 win against Montpellier aged just 17.
Gueye agrees with Everton
According to GOAL France, Idrissa Gueye has agreed to leave PSG for Premier League side Everton.
The Senegalese midfielder will join the Toffees for a two-season contract, a club in which he already played for between 2016 and 2019, before settling in Paris.
Ghana's Fosu loaned to Stoke City
Stoke City have completed their eighth new signing of the summer with Tariqe Fosu arriving on loan from Brentford, the club have confirmed.
The Ghana international, who can play as a wing back on either side as well as an attacking midfielder, will spend the 2022/23 season at the bet365 Stadium.
Chelsea will allow Hudson-Odoi to leave on loan
Callum Hudson-Odoi will be allowed to leave Chelsea, only on loan, and not a permanent transfer, as per Evening Standard.
Co-owner Todd Boehly has personally requested him not to force a permanent exit with Newcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Leicester and Southampton all vying for his services.
Debreceni sign Nigeria's Olawale
Debreceni have confirmed the signing of Nigeria youth international Peter Olawale.
The 20-year-old teamed up with the Hungarian top-flight side after leaving Hapoel Ra'anana – where he played for two seasons.
KRC Genk sign Samatta
KRC Genk have confirmed the signing of Tanzania captain Mbwana Samatta from Fenerbahce on a season-long loan.
The Taifa Star has been struggling for consistency and prior to his move to the Belgian side, he played for Royal Antwerp, albeit, on loan.
Nantes keen on signing Kakuta from Lens
Ligue 1 side Nantes are interested in signing Lens forward Gael Kakuta, according to Ouest-France.
The DR Congo international has been identified as Les Canaris’ major priority.
Having lost his place in the Lens starting eleven, Kakuta is looking to revive his career.
Palace have Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo in sight
Crystal Palace are eager to get Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo on board, as reported by The Guardian.
However, City are reluctant to sell the Ghana international striker and would only soften their stance if a bid of around £20m is made, inclusive of add-ons.
Mejbri set to join Birmingham on loan
Manchester United teenager Hannibal Mejbri is set to join EFL Championship side Birmingham City on a season-long loan, according to the MEN.
The 19-year-old Tunisia international looks to be heading for St Andrew’s barring any last-minute bids.