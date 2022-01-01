Ismaila Sarr’s expected move to Premier League side Aston Villa has allegedly collapsed, reports Sky Sports.

The deal has fallen due to a number of stumbling blocks that led to Villa withdrawing from the negotiations.

An agreement on Sarr’s transfer - for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons - on Saturday had been reached and the Senegal star was set to undergo a medical on Monday.

However, problems emerged when the two clubs started a discussion on the details of the deal that included the possibility of Cameron Archer or Kortney Hause joining the Championship side on loan.