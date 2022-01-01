African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Club Brugge linked with move to sign Onuachu

Bailly set for Marseille medical
According to 90min, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is on the verge of joining Marseille on loan.
The Ivory Coast international, who was subject to a move all summer following the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, has already arrived in Marseille and will undergo medical.
Watford keep Kamara on loan
Watford have confirmed an agreement for defender Hassane Kamara to sign for Serie A side Udinese on a permanent deal.
However, the 28-year-old, who has left the Hornets for undisclosed fee, will remain on loan at Vicarage Road for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Brugge prepare bid for Onuachu
According to Completesports, Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge are keen on a move for KRC Genk forward Paul Onuachu.
The Nigeria international finished as the top scorer in the top-flight last season after notching 33 goals from 38 appearances.
Leicester want to sign Pepe
According to Media Foot as reported by Daily Cannon, Leicester City have joined the race to sign Arsenal winger Nicolas Pepe.
The Ivorian, who is yet to start a game for the Gunners this campaign, is already being linked with a loan move to OGC Nice.
Newcastle ready to pay Gladbach €35m for Kone
Premier League side Newcastle United are ready to pay Bundesliga outfit Borussia Monchengladbach €35m for the services of Ivory Coast prospect Manu Kone.
According to L'Equipe, the Magpies have made the 21-year-old midfielder their top priority and are hopeful of completing the deal soon.
Sarr move to Aston Villa collapses
Ismaila Sarr’s expected move to Premier League side Aston Villa has allegedly collapsed, reports Sky Sports.
The deal has fallen due to a number of stumbling blocks that led to Villa withdrawing from the negotiations.
An agreement on Sarr’s transfer - for a fee worth more than £25m with add-ons - on Saturday had been reached and the Senegal star was set to undergo a medical on Monday.
However, problems emerged when the two clubs started a discussion on the details of the deal that included the possibility of Cameron Archer or Kortney Hause joining the Championship side on loan.
Bailly move to Marseille close
Manchester United and Olympique Marseille have reportedly reached an agreement on the transfer of Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, according to Fabrizio Romano.
The deal will be decided within the week, but what remains to be agreed on are personal terms. The deal with the Ligue 1 side would involve a loan with a buy obligation clause.
Bailly has not been involved with the Red Devils so far in the 2022/23 season as his future at Old Trafford remains quite uncertain.
Final decision expected soon by OM & Bailly's camp.
Villa agree deal to sign Sarr
According to Foot Mercato as reported by Get French Football News, Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement with Watford to sign Ismaila Sarr.
The Senegal international, who has scored 25 goals in 95 appearances since joining the Hornets from Rennes, was also a transfer target for Crystal Palace.
Gallants sign Yidah from City Stars
Marumo Gallants have confirmed the acquisition of Sven Yidah from FKF Premier League side Nairobi City Stars.
The Premier Soccer League outfit have unveiled the 23-year-old Kenya international but did not divulge details of the contract signed.
Musonda joins Levante
Zambian prospect Charly Musonda is delighted to begin a new chapter at Spanish second division side Levante after being released by Chelsea this summer.
The 25-year-old attacking midfielder failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea despite huge prospects when he broke through the youth ranks, making just seven appearances for the club since 2012.
Read on GOAL.