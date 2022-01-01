African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea not giving up on Barcelona's Aubameyang

West Ham pursue Bayern's Tanguy Nianzou
West Ham are interested in signing Bayern Munich centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, according to 90min.
David Moyes is looking to shore up his defence and is looking at Ninazou as an option.
Tuchel continues to push for Aubameyang
Thomas Tuchel is pushing with Todd Boehly to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as he’s considered a perfect striker, according to Fabrizio Romano.
However, La Liga side Barcelona have not received an official proposal yet.
Strasbourg reject Wolves' bid for Ajorque
Strasbourg have rejected a €12 million bid from Wolverhampton Wanderers for striker Ludovic Ajorque, according to Ignazio Genaurdi.
They value the player a little higher at €15m and even if Wolves match their price, they might not be willing to let him go as Habib Diallo might depart to Serie A side Salernitana.
Kessie could leave Barca for free
Franck Kessie could leave Barcelona for free if he is not registered ahead of Saturday's La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano, reports ESPN.
The Cote d'Ivoire international is part of an influx of new signings, but he has not been registered ahead of the league campaign.
If Barca are not able to register him for financial reasons, he could choose to execute a clause that allows him to leave for free.
AS Monaco sign Sarr from Chelsea
AS Monaco have confirmed the signing of Senegal prospect Malang Sarr.
The 23-year-old central defender joins on loan from Chelsea FC for one season with an option to buy.
🆕👀— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) August 10, 2022
"𝙎𝙖𝙡𝙪𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙨 𝙨𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙚́𝙜𝙖𝙨𝙦𝙪𝙚𝙨 !"
✍️ #WelcomeMalang pic.twitter.com/iLWunE4hcV
Cremonese sign Nigeria's Dessers
Nigeria forward Cyriel Dessers has joined newly-promoted Serie A club Cremonese from Belgian side KRC Genk.
Dessers becomes the second Nigerian, after David Okereke, who joined the Cremonese from Club Brugge in July 2022.
PSG enter race for Fofana
Paris Saint-Germain are competing with Chelsea to lure Wesley Fofana from Leicester, Le Parisien in France reports.
Leicester have already rejected two bids from the Blues, the second being £70m. However, a bid of around £85m could make them change their stance.
Forest in 'advanced talks' to sign Kouyate
Nottingham Forest are in 'advanced talks' to sign midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, according to Football Insider.
The 32-year-old is a free agent after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the season.
Chelsea readying third bid for Fofana
Chelsea are preparing a third offer for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana this week, according to the Evening Standard.
The Blues have already had a £70m offer rejected for the 21-year-old.
Leicester are reluctant to sell so late in the window, while Chelsea are hesitant to break the transfer record for a defender (£80m for Harry Maguire) to complete the deal.
Inter weigh up Brozovic swap deal with Liverpool for Firmino or Keita
Inter are trying to manufacture a swap deal involving midfielder Marcelo Brozovic with Liverpool if the Premier League side show willingness to include either Roberto Firmino or Naby Keita, according to Calciomercato.
After the arrival of Kristjan Asllani Inter are willing to part ways with Brozovic.
Malmo FF sign Ghana's Lomotey
Malmo FF have confirmed the acquisition of midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey.
The 24-year-old Ghana international arrived at the Swedish outfit from French side Amiens SC after signing a contract until 2026.
Everton in pole position to land Gueye
Idrissa Gueye has rejected Nottingham Forest to sign for Everton, according to Foot Mercato.
He is expected to sign a three-year deal at Goodison Park.
Udogie close to joining Tottenham
Destiny Udogie could become Tottenham's seventh signing of the season, according to football.london.
Antonio Conte wants further reinforcements in the left wing-back position and has shown interest in the Udinese player. He is expected to cost around £22 million, including add-ons, and could be loaned out again for this season.
Monaco eyeing Bailly after Sarr agreement
Monaco are making significant moves to strengthen their defensive ranks this summer.
Having already agreed a deal to take Chelsea's Malang Sarr on loan, they are now eyeing a potential move for Eric Bailly, as per GFFN.
Simba sign Serbian forward
Tanzania Premier League giants Simba SC have signed Dejan Georgijevic, Wekundu wa Msimbazi have confirmed.
The Serbian has joined the Dar es Salaam club from Domzale of Slovenia, but details concerning his contract have not been revealed.
Georgijevic’s arrival comes days after the club parted ways with experienced striker Meddie Kagere and Chris Mugalu.
Wanasimba mjiandae kwa magoli ya viwango kutoka kwa Dejan Georgijević. #SimbaWeek #SimbaDay #SimbaDay2022 #NguvuMoja pic.twitter.com/sL3C7yQqxm— Simba Sports Club (@SimbaSCTanzania) August 7, 2022