African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea chasing Leicester City’s Fofana

Mangala set for Nottingham Forest move
Newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement to sign Orel Mangala from Stuttgart, per The Athletic.
The fee is believed to be in the region of €15million. Although the deal is yet to be sealed, the 24-year-old midfielder looks set to become the Reds’ 11th signing of the summer.
Chelsea chase move for Fofana
Chelsea are determined to sign Cote d’ivoire prospect Wesly Fofana from Leicester City.
90min reports that the Stamford Bridge giants are set to make an offer for the 21-year-old who joined the Foxes in 2020.
Osimhen pledges loyalty to Napoli
Victor Osimhen has expressed his desire to remain at Napoli despite being linked with top European clubs.
"I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones, but Napoli has always been close to me and that is one of the reasons I am here. I’m happy, I’m in a beautiful city and a wonderful club," he told Corriere dello Sport.
“Naples is one of the best places to be a footballer: [Diego] Maradona played here, the best ever, I consider it a privilege and a great honour to play in the stadium named after him. They are just rumours of the market: I'm fine here and I've never had such close relationships with everyone as at this moment."
Bailly wants to fight for Man Utd future
Eric Bailly has emerged as a target for Roma, but The Sun claims that he wants to fight for his future at Manchester United.
It was suggested at one stage that the Ivorian defender would be open to the idea of reuniting with former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho in Italy, but he is prepared to stay put for now.
Newcastle battle Leicester for Ajorque
Newcastle are preparing to scrap it out with Premier League rivals Leicester for Strasbourg striker Ludovic Ajorque, claims Football Insider.
The Magpies have joined the Foxes in the hunt for a towering frontman of Malagasy descent that caught the eye in Ligue 1 last season.
Crewe Alexandra sign Leshabela on loan
Khanya Leshabela has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan from Premier League side Leicester City.
The 22-year-old former South Africa young international penned a six-month deal and will go straight into the reckoning to feature in Saturday’s 2022-23 opener at Rochdale.
AC Ajaccio sign Mayembo
Ligue 1 side AC Ajaccio have announced the signing of Fernand Mayembo from second-tier outfit Le Havre.
As the Bears continue to rejig their squad ahead of the commencement of the 2022-23 campaign, they have snapped up the Congo international.
Dessers responds to Serie A link
KRC Genk forward Cyriel Dessers has discussed rumours linking him with a transfer move to Serie A side US Cremonese.
The 27-year-old Nigeria international was in action for the Smurfs as they opened their Belgian Pro League campaign with a 3-2 defeat against champions Club Brugge at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.
Gorica sign Congo star from Osijek
HNK Gorica have strengthened their midfield department by acquiring the services of Merveil Ndockyt ahead of the new season.
The 24-year-old, who hails from the Republic of Congo, has penned a two-year contract to sign for the Croatian outfit after leaving NK Osijek.
Auxerre offer €5m for Amiens’ Badji
Auxerre have made an offer of €5m for Amiens striker Aliou Badji, according to Foot Mercato.
The Senegal international scored 13 goals in 26 appearances for the Stade de la Licorne side last term.
Impressed by this stat, the newly promoted French top-flight side are keen on having the African star in their ranks.
West Ham open to £15m Diop sale
West Ham are open to selling Senegal and Morocco prospect Issa Diop this summer.
Foot Mercato reports that the Premier League side have changed their minds regarding his future but are holding out for a £15 million fee with £3m in bonuses.
Southampton sign Mara from Bordeaux
Premier League side Southampton have announced the signing of Sekou Mara from Bordeaux.
Although the transfer fee is undisclosed, the 19-year-old penned a four-year contract with the Saints – meaning he will remain at the St. Mary’s Stadium until 2026.
Birmingham City keen on signing Mejbri
Birmingham City are looking to sign Hannibal Mejbri on loan from Manchester United ahead of the upcoming EFL Championship season, according to Sky Sports.
Mejbrimade two appearances for the Red Devils in the Premier League last season, but the Tunisia international isn’t expected to be part of Erik ten Hag’s plans.
Ittihad Jeddah announce signing of Tarek Hamed
Estoril sign Lea Siliki from Rennes
Estoril have confirmed the signing of James Lea Siliki on a permanent move from Ligue 1 side Rennes.
The Cameroon international penned a three-year contract that will keep him at the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota until 2025.
As primeiras declarações como Mágico: “Estou pronto para dar tudo em campo e conquistar muitos títulos com o Estoril Praia“. #JogaLimpo #JuntosPeloMágico #EstorilPraia #AquiNaoEsMaisUm pic.twitter.com/GO2AoWnZte— Estoril Praia SAD (@estorilpraiasad) July 24, 2022