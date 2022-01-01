African transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona willing to offload Aubameyang amid Chelsea links

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet is set to undergo a medical test at West Ham United after the Premier League side met his £17.5 million release clause, according to the Daily Mail.

After deeming Eintracht Frankfurt's Filip Kostic as too expensive, David Moyes is keen to sign the full-back-cum-winger from relegated Burnley.

After the departure of Arthur Masuaku to Besiktas on loan, the 25-year-old Ivorian is seen as a potential key addition to the London side.