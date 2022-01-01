African All Stars transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aguerd set for West Ham United medical

Nayef Aguerd is set to undergo medicals later this week ahead of his move to Premier League side West Ham United, reports Daily Mail.

The Rennes defender is set to join the Hammers on a £25million move and he is expected to be a key figure in David Moyes’ squad when the 2022-22 campaign gets underway.

Aguerd has been a regular for his French team since joining them from Dijon in 2020.