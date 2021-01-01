Live Blog

Bangladesh 0-2 India: Sunil Chhetri double hands Blue Tigers crucial win

Igor Stimac's men are staring at the third spot in the group after skipper Sunil Chhetri came to the rescue with a late brace...

Updated
Comments (0)
Sunil Chhetri, Bangladesh vs India, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
AIFF media

FULL TIME: Bangladesh 0-2 India

2021-06-07T15:52:52Z

First win for India in the group

India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 thanks to a double by Sunil Chhetri (79, 90+2') in the Blue Tigers' first win in a Group E clash of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Monday.

The win takes Igor Stimac's men up into third place with six points after seven games, which is a major boost to their chances of earning a direct spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, while Bangladesh languish at the bottom with two points from as many games.

Chhetri makes it 2-0

2021-06-07T15:49:49Z

90+2'

Just as four minutes added time has been called on for, Chhetri expertly dips the ball past Riyadul and Anisur in goal after an inch perfect cut back pass by Suresh who was played wide by Liston. 

Late changes for India

2021-06-07T15:48:19Z

90+1'

Pronay and Adil come in place of Sana and Brandon respectively

Ashique making a point for himself

2021-06-07T15:45:42Z

He has to play further up

It's a similar cross Ashique has played in a bit earlier on, after he was brought on in this game on the left wing, and against Qatar - after Akash was brought on - when Manvir had one of his two chances in the 0-1 defeat against the Asian champions. Enough to say that Ashique has to play further up on the left wing and NOT as a left full back where India have other players to slot in. Bipin not at his best in national team colours yet.

Sunil Chhetri is the saviour once again!

2021-06-07T15:37:25Z

79' India finally break the deadlock

What a lovely, lovely curling delivery by Ashique Kuruniyan from the left and Chhetri gets into the right space and heads in from behind Topu Barman. Anisur Rahman is beaten. India have the lead.

It's Chhetri who scored late equalisers twice in the last three meetings between these two sides, in order to salvage a point for the Blue Tigers. Can Bangladesh spoil India's party tonight?

BOSE! now

2021-06-07T15:31:03Z

73' Another miss for India

It was just looking as if Bangladesh have successfully annoyed India as Brandon and Glan have been seen taking shots from distance until another corner taken by Brandon that is headed wide by left-back Bose. 

Suman and Mehedi come in place of Matin and Rakib for Bangladesh

Bangladesh substitution

2021-06-07T15:23:32Z

65' Abdullah replaces Biplo 

CHHETRIIIII

2021-06-07T15:20:09Z

63' Big miss for India

Biplo takes one for the team as he gets booked for pulling down Suresh on the right wing. Brandon's cross was tantalising but Chhetri puts it wide off a free header. Big, big miss for India.

 

Bangladesh vs India, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
AIFF media

India change

2021-06-07T15:17:20Z

59' Liston replaces Manvir

The ATK Mohun Bagan forward had his chances on the evening, again, after the two against Qatar on Thursday. And to replace him, another ATK Mohun Bagan forward who has a fair bit of pace in his game. Good change?

First set of chances for India in the second half

2021-06-07T15:13:46Z

55' Ashique's cross asking questions

India are contained pretty well by a compact Bangladesh outfit and it looks like a setpiece would do the trick for India. Jhingan's header from a corner comes off Topu's back to his keeper Anisur. Just before the setpiece, it was a lovely cross from the left by Ashique that Topu sent wide for a corner as Manvir was rushing in

Second half resumes

2021-06-07T15:01:52Z

India's wingers subbed off

Two changes for India as Yasir and Ashique replace Udanta and Bipin respectively. We have noticed that the flanks have not been that operative for India tonight in the first half. It has mostly been a case of Brandon looking for the final pass so far, from the middle or off a set-piece

HALF-TIME: Bangladesh 0-0 India

2021-06-07T14:48:02Z

Bangladesh have defended well so far

Manvir and Sana with the best chances for India in this half other than probably a clear penalty denied to Chhetri. Bangladesh with very little to say in attack but have looked ambitious going forward none-the-less. Stay tuned for the second half.

 

Brandon Fernandes, Bangladesh vs India, 2022 World Cup Qualifiers
AIFF media

Rare chance for Bangladesh

2021-06-07T14:40:54Z

39' Ibrahim making his presence felt

Gurpreet reaches out against Tariq's header of a corner that was a result of Jhingan's clearance after Matin Matin combined with Ibrahim on the left expecting to get on the other end of the cross in the box

SANAAA!!! and then Chhetri

2021-06-07T14:36:54Z

35' Back-to-back chances for India

Ibrahim replaced Zoni for Bangladesh before a Brandon corner was headed by Sana that was on target. Riyadul putting his body in the line as the ball comes off his chest and out for another corner from which Chhetri heads wide of the near post

Day thinking of making a change

2021-06-07T14:34:24Z

3' yellow card for Rahmat

Forward Ibrahim seen warming up as on the pitch Rahmat gets booked for a foul on Suresh

Penalty?

2021-06-07T14:30:12Z

29' But it's deemed a handball for Chhetri

It's a teasing cross in the box by Udanta for Chhetri who's squezed out by Tariq and Riyadul as the India skipper goes down while attempting a header. However, the referee has called out for a handball against Chhetri

Not bad, Bangladesh

2021-06-07T14:24:12Z

A nice cross from the right by Rakib. Gurpreet read that well to make the interception look easy. But Bangladesh are actually being that 'annoying' team for the Blue Tigers to deal with. India made to work hard to keep the ball as much as they'd like and to win the ball back as well, which tells you that Day's side are not sitting back!

Chhetri involved after a while

2021-06-07T14:21:07Z

Chhetri gets into the thick of the action with a few quick passes stitched together around the Bangladesh box but Udanta eventually fires his shot-cum-cross wide. Udanta played a delightful first time pass in the box a while ago after Sana initiated a move from the back, but Suresh's cross was claimed by Anisur. Brandon always on the prowl to put in that final ball

Chance for INDIAAAA

2021-06-07T14:16:07Z

16' Manvir one-on-one with Anisur

None other than Brandon to make that brilliant through ball for Manvir who beats the flag and moves past rival goalkeeper Anisur Rahman but perhaps a slightly heavy touch towards the left to allow the Bangladeshi backline to take position to clear the eventual cross as Brandon rushed in

Indian backline kept busy

2021-06-07T14:10:57Z

Jhingan is heavily involved at the moment, a moment ago dealing with a flick in the box and then an aerial clearance. Bangladesh are not really sitting back in this game. They have nothing to lose either way. Remember, both teams are fighting for a direct spot in the third round of the Asian Cup qualifiers, for which they need to finish third

First real chance for India

2021-06-07T14:08:13Z

Brandon's set-piece

Taken low to Bipin whose cross at the near post almost got to Jhingan but it's cleared off the lines by the Bangladeshi backline

Corner for India

2021-06-07T14:07:28Z

Brilliant long pass by Brandon for Bipin who's not able to put in a pass but wins a corner for India. Brandon to take it

Will Bangladesh attack of hit on the counter?

2021-06-07T14:04:48Z

Both teams fighting for a third spot in the group

An uncharacteris mispass in the Indian half but with Glan in the area the threat is contained. Bipin meanwhile played up a long ball but the winger not able to get a hold of it

Brandon is okay

2021-06-07T14:03:40Z

Good to see Brandon back on his feet. Replays of the challenge looked like a nasty one. Play resumes then

Brandon goes down

2021-06-07T14:02:22Z

First booking

Bangladesh's Rakib goes into the book for a reckless tackle from behind on Brandon. Hope Brandon gets back on his feet soon. He's a key man for India. 

Kick-off in Doha

2021-06-07T14:00:40Z

India in a light grey shade for their 'away' game

Sunil Chhetri with the first pass and we're underway...

'Bangladesh are annoying'

2021-06-07T13:57:16Z

India boss Igor Stimac expecting defensive challenge

Indian national coach Igor Stimac likened India's tie against Bangladesh to the Blue Tigers' game against Qatar amid the ongoing qualifiers.

"In the football world, I would say they (Bangladesh) are a very annoying team which disturbs the opposition with so much defensive work, quality work - with blocks - quite similar to what we did against Qatar," said Stimac.

Read more

 

Jamie Day Jamal Bhuyan Bangladesh Igor Stimac Sunil Chhetri India
Getty

What did Jamie Day say before the game?

2021-06-07T13:55:23Z

The Bangladesh coach is hopeful of giving India a surprise

"We're really sticking with what we need to do. In football, you always got a chance. We need to give ourselves the best possible chance of getting a (positive) result by giving playing well. We were close to getting three points in Kolkata. So if we can perform well, we have a chance of getting three points (on Monday)," the British coach said on the eve of the match.

 

Jamie Day Bangladesh
Getty

Brandon starting looks promising

2021-06-07T13:30:54Z

Strong line-up, overall

Igor Stimac has made a few changes from the 1-0 defeat to Qatar where Rahul Bheke was awarded two yelllow cards. In come Brandon Fernandes, Chinglensana Singh and Udanta into the starting XI as Pritam Kotal and Ashique Kuruniyan start from the bench.

Brandon had played the assist in India's late equaliser against Bangladesh in Kolkata back in October 2019. It looks like the Goan midfielder will be deployed in the hole and perhaps moving up in the number 10 position whenever required. Chhetri has been well rested after playing one half against Qatar where Manvir had two chances and will look to score one tonight.

Bangladesh vs India

2021-06-07T13:24:48Z

Full line-ups

Bangladesh XI: Anisur (GK), Rahmat, Topu, Tariq, Manik, Jamal, Zoni, Biplo, Matin, Riyadul, Rakib

subs: Rasel (GK), Sahidul (GK), Arafat, Hossain, Hasan, Ibrahim, Mehedi, Sohag, Abdullah, Emon, Suman, Jewel

 

India XI: Gurpreet (GK), Jhingan, Sana, Bose, Suresh, Glan, Brandon, Udanta, Bipin, Chhetri, Manvir

subs: Dheeraj (GK), Amrinder (GK), Akash, Adil, Sahal, Pronay, Chhangte, Liston, Ishan, Yasir, Pritam, Ashique

Have India defeated Bangladesh in the last decade?

2021-06-07T13:16:13Z

The last meetin in Kolkata was a 1-1 draw

Bangladesh's last game was a 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in the qualifiers on Thursday. It was just the second point for Jamie Day's side in the group after India held them to a 1-1 draw at the Salt Lake Stadium back in October 2019.

But India have not beaten the Bengal Tigers for over a decade now

What are India playing for in the qualifiers?

2021-06-07T13:11:09Z

India play Bangladesh tonight and Afghanistan on June 15

Following Thursday's 1-0 defeat to Qatar, India are currently fourth in Group E with three points after six games. We know that Igor Stimac's men stand no chance of qualifying for the next round of the World Cup qualifiers but have a realistic chance of finishing third to seal a direct spot for the third round of the Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers.

 

Indian national team training
AIFF Media

Second last game, second last in the group

2021-06-07T13:05:13Z

India take on Bangladesh!

The Indian national team are all set for their penultimate game in Group E of the second round 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers. It's Bangladesh vs India at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

 