South Africa’s Banyana Banyana and Tunisia are set to go head to head in Thursday’s second Women’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final, and you can watch the match live on GOAL.

Desiree Ellis’s side are one of only two teams to have registered a 100-percent record during the group stage, in which they got off to a roaring start by defeating reigning champions Nigeria in their opening match.

It was an opportunity for revenge after Banyana were defeated on penalties by the Super Falcons in the 2018 final, and their victory this time around proved the launchpad for South Africa to go on and enjoy a fine group stage campaign.

They followed up their win against Nigeria with triumphs over Burundi and Botswana, although their nine points have come at a cost.

Star forward Thembi Kgatlana has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament after picking up an Achilles injury against Botswana, and Ellis must now find a way to compensate for her attacking leader ahead of the knockouts.

South Africa qualified for their first ever World Cup in 2019—on the back of their run to the 2018 Wafcon final—and will be desperate to build on that success as they face North Africans Tunisia on Thursday.

Despite a stunning 4-1 thumping of Togo during the group stage, Tunisia were defeated by Zambia and Cameroon back to back in their subsequent fixtures, and have their work cut out to bypass Banyana.