How to live stream Champions League Round of 16 for free - Atletico vs Liverpool, Real Madrid vs Man City, PSG vs Dortmund & more

Find out how to watch all the Champions League games this week, including Atletico Madrid v Liverpool, PSG v Dortmund & more...

The knockout stages of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League is all set to start, with the Round of 16 matches coming up first.

The group stages produced some amazing matches and now we are set for the first leg of the Round of 16. We have some big games lined up with Atletico Madrid facing off agianst Liverpool while Real Madrid are squaring off against Manchester City. Spanish giants Barcelona will take on Napoli while PSG lock horns with Borussia Dortmund apart from other matches.

Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

How to live stream the Champions League for free

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League play-off matches to its users in Thailand, Cambodia, Philippines and Laos.

All the matches will be shown on Goal and select games will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's social media handles.

The streams are 100 per cent free, legal and uninterrupted. You don't need any credit card. Just visit the site and watch the match.

Fans can watch on any device, anywhere - mobile, desktop & laptop.

From the first leg games, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool, Tottenham vs RB Leipzig, Napoli vs Barcelona and Real Madrid vs Manchester City will be LIVE streamed on DAZN's Facebook and YouTube pages in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Philippines.

Here are the LIVE streaming details for all games:

Champions League Round of 16 first leg fixtures

Match Date & Time in ICT (LA/KH/TH) Date & Time in MST/ SGT/ PHT (PH/MY/SG) Stream Watch in MY/SG/BR Watch in TW Borussia Dortmund v PSG 3:00am (19 Feb 2020) 4:00am (19 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool 3:00am (19 Feb 2020) 4:00am (19 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Atalanta vs Valencia 3:00am (20 Feb 2020) 4:00am (20 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Tottenham v RB Leipzig 3:00am (20 Feb 2020) 4:00am (20 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Chelsea vs Bayern Munich 3:00am (26 Feb 2020) 4:00am (26 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Napoli vs Barcelona 3:00am (26 Feb 2020) 4:00am (26 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Lyon vs Juventus 3:00am (27 Feb 2020) 4:00am (27 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA Real Madrid vs Manchester City 3:00am (27 Feb 2020) 4:00am (27 Feb 2020) Click Here beIn Sports ELTA

