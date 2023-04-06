Lisandro Martinez reveals Man Utd team talk after Newcastle horror show as he demands: 'We have to play with more passion'

Lisandro Martinez has revealed that Manchester United's players held clear-the-air talks after losing to Newcastle, which helped them beat Brentford.

Martinez opens up about frank team talk

United showed a lack of fight against Newcastle

Claims: 'We have to play with more passion and energy'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine centre-back was one of the stars of United's 1-0 win over Brentford, which came just three days after their meek surrender to Newcastle. And he shed some light on a conversation the players held in the aftermath of the defeat at St James' Park, following claims by Erik ten Hag that the team did not show any fight.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We spoke, we spoke as a team," Martinez told reporters after Wednesday's victory. "We know that it is not possible to play [like that], especially these kind of games. Like I said in the beginning, we have to fight more than the opponent, we have to play with more passion, we have to play with more energy, you know? In the end, we have a really good squad, so we have to have everyone ready to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win over Brentford put United back in the Champions League places, level with third-placed Newcastle and three points above Tottenham in fifth, who have also played an extra game. Martinez spoke of the importance of returning to the top-four and the team's determination to stay there come the end of the season, telling reporters: "It's up to us. We don't have to think of other opponents. It's up to us if we play like tonight. We want to qualify for sure.”

WHAT NEXT? United host struggling Everton on Saturday before turning their attentions to the Europa League and Thursday's quarter-final first leg against Sevilla at Old Trafford.