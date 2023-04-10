'It will be a bit of a shock' - Lionesses fired warning over 'freezing' World Cup weather in Australia and New Zealand

England's women have been warned about the winter weather down under ahead of the World Cup as they prepare to face co-hosts Australia in a friendly.

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of their friendly clash against Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses side, Matildas superstars Mary Fowler and Hayley Raso have warned their rivals about the weather down under during the northern hemisphere's traditional summer months as the World Cup approaches. The Australia international duo ply their trade for Manchester City, and could be up against club-mates Chloe Kelly and Lauren Hemp in their upcoming friendly.

The pair gave their thoughts on what players could expect during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, warning England about the wintry weather conditions they may be set to encounter.

WHAT THEY SAID: "A lot of the girls have been asking what's it's like. They have been asking about the weather and what the flight will be like," Raso told BBC Sport.

Fowler added: "It's funny because they all think Australia is going to be nice and sunny in the summer but it's winter over there and it is freezing in New Zealand. It will be a bit of a shock."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Speaking about the excitement and the hype around a home World Cup, Raso added: "It will be amazing. The World Cup is the pinnacle of football and to think we have that in our country with our friends, family and fanbase all there to support us is great.

"There's a lot of hype around Australia at the moment. We're all really excited and can't wait to have all the teams and big players out there in our country."

WHAT NEXT? After winning the first ever Finalissima against Brazil at Wembley recently, Wiegman's Lionesses will be up against tournament co-hosts Australia in their final friendly of this international break on Tuesday in Brentford. They are currently unbeaten under Wiegman, winning three trophies in the process, and will be hoping to continue on the same path. Tony Gustavsson's Australia will be hoping to bounce back from a shock defeat against Scotland in their previous friendly.