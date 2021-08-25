Lionel Messi, Xavi and Cristiano Ronaldo - Who are the top 10 La Liga assist providers of all-time?

Goal takes a look at the top 10 assist providers in La Liga of all-time...

While he is the highest goalscorer of La Liga of all time, former FC Barcelona skipper and legend Lionel Messi is also the highest assist provider of all-time in the Spanish league's history.

Appearing in 520 La Liga matches for the Catalan giants in 17 years, Messi has provided 193 assists, with former teammate Xavi Hernandez coming second with 117 assists in 505 La Liga matches.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, who still plays for Los Blancos, has assisted 92 times till date in 385 La Liga appearances. His former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo is placed fourth on the list with 88 assists.

Players like Andre Iniesta, Luis Suarez, Koke and Dani Alves also feature in this list. Among the active players in the La Liga, Benzema, Suarez, Koke, Marcelo and Jesus Navas are among the top 10 assist providers in Spain.

Here, we take a look at the top 10 players who have provided the most number of assists in La Liga.

Who are the top 10 assist providers in La Liga of all time?