Lionel Messi scores inside first 120 seconds of a match for first time in his entire career as Argentina captain curls home opener against Australia

James Hunsley
Lionel Messi Australia friendlyGetty
Lionel Messi's opening goal for Argentina in Thursday's friendly against Australia was the first time ever he has scored inside two minutes of a game.

  • Messi scores against Australia
  • Goal within 120 seconds
  • First time scoring within two minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? As expected, the Albiceleste captain featured from the off against the Socceroos, and it didn't take long for him to make his mark. Messi was able to get on the end of Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez's assist to curl a delightful shot home within the first 120 seconds of the match - which brought up a career milestone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being 35 years-of-age and racking up over 800 goals in a star-studded career, the boy from Rosario has never scored inside the first two minutes of a match. Thursday's strike against Australia in Beijing's Workers' Stadium has ticked that off the list, meaning Messi now only needs a goal inside the first 60 seconds of a game to complete the set.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Australia ArgentinaGettyLionel Messi Argentina Australia Amistoso 15062023 Di Yin/Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Inter Miami forward starred against the Albiceleste's World Cup last-16 opponents on Thursday, but he will not feature in Monday's friendly against Indonesia.

