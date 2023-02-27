Ex-Argentina international Maxi Rodriguez has responded to Sergio Aguero's claim that Lionel Messi is mulling over a return to Newell's Old Boys.

Messi tipped for return to boyhood club

Rodriguez speaks out on potential deal

PSG yet to tie Messi to a new contract

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi is currently midway through his second season at Paris Saint-Germain, having joined the club as a free agent following his surprise departure from Barcelona in 2021. The 35-year-old's contract is due to expire on June 30, and he has yet to reach an agreement with PSG over an extension. A potential return to Camp Nou has been mooted for Messi, along with a foray into MLS with Inter Miami, but Sergio Aguero has also floated Newell's Old Boys as a possible next destination. The former Argentina striker told UOL last month: "He [Messi] is seriously considering the possibility of playing for Newell's."

WHAT THEY SAID: It has been suggested that Messi could play at Newell's this summer, in a testimonial match for Maxi Rodriguez, who took in three spells for the club across his career. Reports in Argentina say the match could be used as a trial ahead of a possible swoop for Messi, but Rodriguez is giving little away on the situation.

The former Liverpool winger, who played alongside Messi for Argentina at the height of his career, said when responding to Aguero's remarks: "Kun is Kun. He can't keep quiet. We will see. It is hard to talk about this because then a giant ball of rumours is made. Let's wait and see what happens. We will not get ahead of the facts."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi spent five years in Newell's youth set-up before joining Barcelona's famed La Masia academy ranks in 2000. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has long been linked with a homecoming at his boyhood club, but it remains to be seen whether they would be able to match his salary demands.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)Getty Images

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Messi wore a Newell's shirt under his Barca jersey in a La Liga clash with Osasuna back in 2020, and revealed it to Camp Nou supporters after scoring in a moving tribute to the late Argentine icon Diego Maradona.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winner is due back in club action with PSG when they take on Nantes at Parc des Princes on Saturday.