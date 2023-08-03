Another A-list guest for Lionel Messi! New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter attends first soccer match alongside model wife Hannah, with Inter Miami star ‘the talk of the town’

Lionel Messi continues to attract A-list guests to Inter Miami games, with New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter the latest to visit DRV PNK Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED? The baseball icon – who is a member of the Hall of Fame in his chosen profession – attended his first soccer match on Wednesday when taking in Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash with Florida neighbours Orlando City. Jeter, along with his model wife Hannah, got the show they were after as seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi bagged a brace in a 3-1 win for his new club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jeter was made to wait for his glimpse of Messi magic, as inclement weather forced a delay to proceedings, but he was delighted to get a look at his fellow all-time great. Jeter told Apple TV+: “I think everyone is obviously excited with Messi here. You know arguably one of the greatest players to ever play and there’s a lot of excitement. He’s the talk of the town and I’m just looking forward to getting a chance to watch him play. When you play professional sports, you’re a fan of all sports and all players. You have admiration and respect for them, so I’m looking forward to watching him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The likes of Kim Kardashian, LeBron James, Serena Williams, DJ Khaled and Sean ‘Puff Daddy’ Combs have already attended Inter Miami games since Messi’s arrival, with the Argentine icon generating interest among household names from the worlds of television, film, music and sport.

WHAT NEXT? Messi has now hit five goals through his opening three appearances for Inter Miami – with all of those outings coming on home soil – and is already rewarding the considerable show of faith and funds made in him by David Beckham and Co at DRV PNK Stadium.