Lionel Messi pays homage to NBA royalty! Inter Miami superstar teams up with adidas to recreate iconic Bill Russell rings photo after clinching record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or

Lionel Messi teamed up with adidas to recreate an iconic photo of NBA legend Bill Russell after winning his eighth Ballon d'Or.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine skipper further cemented his legacy in football history by winning the Golden Ball trophy for the eighth time in his career after guiding his nation to their third World Cup at Qatar 2022. Messi's victory is being celebrated widely in the United States, as he firmly established himself as a fan favourite since his blockbuster summer move to Inter Miami.

To commemorate the historic win, adidas helped Messi pay homage to Russell, the late NBA legend and American sports icon, by gifting him eight golden rings. The Inter Miami forward posed with his hands between his face wearing the eight rings on his fingers to replicate Russell's legendary pose from a photoshoot back in 1996.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Russell's legacy as a champion remains a cornerstone of the NBA's history, just like Messi's in world football. During his 13 seasons in the basketball league, he was a dominant force, leading the Boston Celtics to an incredible 11 NBA championships. This includes the extraordinary achievement of winning eight consecutive titles from 1959 to 1966, with no other team having been able to win more than three consecutive championships.

WHAT NEXT? Messi is currently enjoying a break from football and will return to club action ahead of the new MLS campaign, which is due to kick off in February.