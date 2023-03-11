Lionel Messi is Inter Miami's transfer priority as owner Jorge Mas spends time with PSG star's entourage & $2.5 BILLION MLS broadcast deal could help fund move

Lionel Messi remains a priority target for Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas, with the American businessman having spent time with the PSG star's entourage.

Talks with Inter Miami have taken place

MLS open to accommodating Messi

$2.5bn broadcast deal offers possibilities

WHAT HAPPENED? According to prominent player agent Jerome Meary, who was interviewed by L'Equipe this week, discussions between the Argentine superstar's entourage and the Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas moved up a notch during December's World Cup. "He is the number one priority for Jorge Mas, the owner of Inter Miami," Meary explained. "They were speaking since before Messi joined PSG, but talks have started again and Mas spent a lot of time with Messi's representatives in Qatar."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi's contract expires this summer, and while he still performs at an incredible level, clubs looking to sign him are inevitably bound by financial fair play regulations. Inter Miami have to conform to the MLS's strict salary cap, but appear to have the league onside. Commissioner Don Garber recently talked about how the league were prepared to think 'outside the box' to structure a deal that may prove transformative for the league.

AND WHAT'S MORE: L’Equipe are also reporting that the $2.5 billion MLS broadcast deal could help lure Messi, while the fact the World Cup is being held in the US in 2026 could also be a factor. Messi is familiar with the US, and Florida in particular, where he has taken vacations and even purchased an apartment in 2021.

Parallels have been drawn with the 2007 deal that took David Beckham from Real Madrid to LA Galaxy. One clause that tempted the England international was an option to buy a future MLS franchise for a discount fee of $25 million dollars. In 2014 he exercised that right and purchased the club now hoping to lure Messi - Inter Miami.

DID YOU KNOW? Inter Miami was recently valued by Sportico at a value of around $650 million.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI AND MIAMI? After a depressing midweek Champions League exit, PSG and Messi travel to Brest this evening. Inter Miami looks to extend their perfect start to the season at New York City.