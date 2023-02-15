Lionel Messi FINALLY swaps shirts with Alphonso Davies - 900 days after being too 'upset'!

Alphonso Davies finally got his hands on Lionel Messi's shirt after Bayern Munich's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

WHAT HAPPENED? Davies came up against Messi at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night and left with the World Cup winner's jersey. The two were spotted swapping shirts after the final whistle, with the game ending in a 1-0 win for Bayern Munich in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the second time that Davies has tried to swap shirts with Messi. Davies previously tried when Bayern beat Barcelona in the Champions League back in 2020 but saw his request turned down as the Argentine was too "upset" after seeing his team hammered 8-2 by the Bavarian giants.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I asked for it but I think he was a little bit upset," the left-back told BT Sport back in 2020. "It's OK, next time hopefully."

Over 900 days later, Davies finally got his wish, with Messi handing the Bayern full-back a memento to cherish despite being on the wrong end of the final result once again.

DID YOU KNOW? Paris have lost five of their 11 games in all competitions in 2023 (W5 D1), already more than in the whole of 2022 (4 in 46 encounters).

WHAT NEXT? Davies and Messi are due to meet again in the return leg. PSG are scheduled to visit the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, March 8.