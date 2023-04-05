Lionel Messi's entourage set the record straight amid PSG exit rumours as Argentine left furious by constant 'lying'

Lionel Messi's entourage has hit out at the "lying" over his future, as the forward currently negotiates a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi yet to sign beyond 2023

Barcelona and clubs in MLS & Saudi Arabia linked

Entourage claims negotiations with PSG ongoing

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentina star sees his current contract expire in less than three months, with no news yet on an extension, sparking countless rumours over his next destination. However, Messi's entourage has criticised the assumption that he will be leaving Paris, as they told French outlet Le Parisien that talks are ongoing with PSG.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s strange to see news about the club wanting to lower Leo’s salary, or not wanting to extend his contract circulate. We don’t want to play this little game," the entourage of the 35-year-old said in a statement published by Le Parisien. "This kind of fake news doesn’t do Leo, nor his relationship with the club, any good. But perhaps that’s exactly what some people want.

"We won’t make a public statement, but not only is it clear that Leo and the club are negotiating, but the club want Leo to stay, as the manager (Christophe Galtier) recently said. It is therefore strange to see someone divulge something else to the press. What interest do they have in lying? It would be good to ask those that are doing it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the words of Messi's entourage and PSG boss Christophe Galtier, links to clubs away from the French capital have been endless. Barcelona have been open in their desire to bring the Argentine back to Catalonia, despite the financial struggles they may come up against. The links of a blockbuster move to MLS won't go away, while the most recent offer has reportedly come from Saudi Arabia. Messi was the subject of boos from his own supporters during PSG's home defeat to Lyon on Sunday, which only fuelled speculation over his future.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will likely take his time to mull over his decision and assess his options. As talk over a potential exit rages on and hostilities increase over stalling negotiations, Messi will aim to bounce back from Sunday's disappointment in PSG's next Ligue 1 match away at Nice on Saturday.