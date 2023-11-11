WATCH: Lionel Messi presents the Ballon d'Or to Inter Miami fans! Argentine showered in applause ahead of Noche d'Or friendly vs NYCFC by Herons supporters

Ahead of Inter Miami's Noche d'Or friendly vs NYCFC Friday evening, the Argentine gave a speech to the crowd thanking them for their support.

Messi presents Ballon d'Or to fans

Gives thank you speech

Showered in applause by Inter Miami supporters

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup champion walked out onto a red carpet at DRV PNK Stadium to the center of the pitch and presented the prestigious trophy to the everyone in the stadium, giving a speech while applauding the Herons supporters.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has changed the entire course of the Inter Miami organization ever since his arrival, winning the inaugural Leagues Cup and guiding them from the bottom of MLS to a fringe playoff team. If the Argentine would have avoided injury in September, it's almost a guarantee they would have made the postseaon.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine is set to head off to international duty with Argentina for FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil after the conclusion of Friday's match.