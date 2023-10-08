Lionel Messi substituted into the match for Inter Miami in the 55th minute, and the crowd at DRV PNK Stadium went wild!

Messi subs in off bench

Crowd goes wild

Inter Miami in must-win territory

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami boss Tata Martino called to his bench and said the Argentine's name, and the moment he started jogging toward the sideline, the fans in the crowd started chanting his name.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 36-year-old missed four-straight games prior to the match, with the Herons winless across each contest. Now, he has an opportunity to make an impact for the David Beckham-owned club in must-win territory as Miami looks to keep their playoff dreams alive.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The Argentine will look to impact the match off the bench.